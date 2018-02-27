Gentry students win in art competition

A team of eight artists from Gentry Middle School was named champions of the western district in the North Carolina Association of Scholastic Activities Art Showcase recently.

Art students Lukcus Hawks, Savannah Seal, Cassie Noonkester, Elizabeth Montgomery, Carmen Smith, Kendall Smith, Jacob Smith and Cynthia Chaire were awarded a medal during Gentry Middle School’s Award Program on Feb. 23.

The artwork from all eight students traveled to Durham on Feb.17 to be entered in the state level art competition. The group of artists won third place in this competition.

Lukcus Hawks received a trophy for first place in printmaking and Savannah Seal received a trophy for first place in computer-generated art.

“These kids worked really hard and they are so proud of their accomplishments,” said Gentry Middle School art teacher Jennifer Via. She also said she is “so glad they are being recognized for their hard work and talent.”