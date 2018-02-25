Booksmarts

The following books have recently been received at the Mount Airy Public Library, and are available for checkout:

Need to Know by Karen Cleveland, fiction

Night Moves by Jonathan Kellerman, fiction

Poison by John Lescroart, fiction

Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward, fiction

The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin, fiction

Oliver Loving by Stefan Block, fiction

The Woman in the Window by A.J. Finn, fiction

The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks, fiction

Sleep No More by P.D. James, fiction

Carnegie’s Maid by Marie Benedict, fiction

Munich by Robert Harris, fiction

Now That You Mention It by Kristan Higgins, fiction

Missing Isaac by Valerie Luesse, fiction

Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng, fiction

Sisters of Glass Ferry by Kim Michele Richardson, fiction

Good Me, Bad Me by Ali Land, large print fiction

Bobby Kennedy by Chris Matthews, biography

Here is Real Magic by Nate Staniforth, biography

The New Rules of Marketing and PR by David Meerman Scott, non-fiction

First Major by John Feinstein, non-fiction

Himalaya Bound by Michael Benenav, non-fiction

An Appeal to the World by Dalai Lama, non-fiction

Secrets of the Secret Service by Gary Byrne, non-fiction

Better Brain Solution by Steven Masley, non-fiction

Memory Rescue by Daniel G. Amen, MD, non-fiction

Call the library, 336-789-5108, on Monday, Feb. 19, if you would like to attend a luncheon presentation, called Pink4Lunch, by the Susan G. Komen Northwest North Carolina group, as they discuss the importance of the early detection of breast cancer.

The Board of Trustees for the Mount Airy Public Library has initiated a “More Books, Please!” campaign, to supplement our book budget. As the end of the year approaches, if you would like to contribute to this campaign, you may apply tax credits for your contribution. Make your donations payable to The Mount Airy Public Library. Your support is appreciated!

The Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library will hold the Spring Used Book Sale at the Library from Wednesday, April 11, through Monday, April 16. The sale begins with the First Choice Sale on April 11, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. On April 12, the sale hours will be 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.. On Friday the hours will be 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, is the 1/2 Price Sale and will run 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale ends on Monday with Bag Sale Day, 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m., and the charge is $2 for a bag of books. Donations are gladly accepted at the Mount Airy Public Library during regular business hours.

The Northwestern Regional Library Photography Contest will be held again this year, with a deadline of Friday, March 2, for all entries to be received. Stop by the front desk to pick up your entry forms.

Hola! The library is starting a pre-school storytime for those who speak Spanish. Join us on Tuesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. for one hour of stories, songs and crafts, all in Spanish. Bienvenidos a los cuentos en enspanol. Los Martes @ 9:30 a.m. Una hora de cuentos en espanol para ninos en edad preescolar. Tendremos historias, canciones y manualidades en espanol.

Reading With Robin! Robin is a dog, a Dutch Shepherd, who has been trained by Therapy Dogs International to work with children who need help in practicing their reading. Robin will be here on Wednesday of each week, and there is no need to sign up, just arrive at 3 p.m. for this great service, brought to you by here handlers, Karen and Theo.

Preschool story times are held on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 2- and 3-year-olds, and on Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 4-and 5-year-olds.

Baby Storytime, for babies from birth to 24 months, will meet on Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m.

The Book Munchers book club for kids meets at the library on Wednesdays, at 4 p.m. The library will lead the kids in reading books,and doing activities, from various elementary/juvenile titles..

Pajama Story time for kids takes place each Thursday night at 7 p.m. The kids are welcome to wear their pajamas, and bring their cuddle toys. We’ll hear a couple of stories, and do an activity that goes with the story.

The library has an Adult Coloring Class on Thursday nights, at 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. The library supplies coloring sheets, colored pencils, and markers, but are are welcome to bring their own supplies as well. The library plays relaxing music, and those participating enjoy hot drinks for those who’d like coffee or tea.

Tai Chi is offered each Friday morning at 10 a.m. This class is for everyone, but especially for those with limited mobility, due to conditions such as arthritis.

We are offering a once-a-month Beginner’s Yoga Class with Heather Elliott, on the second Saturday of each month, at 10:30 a.m.. Join us for this free class.

The Community Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month, at 1 p.m. New members are always welcome.

Teens, aged 12-19 years old, are invited to a club at the library, called Choices, where we’ll discuss books, movies, music, art, whatever interests them. We will meet on the first Thursday of each month, at 4 p.m.

There is an online book club for elementary aged students, that can be accessed with one of our library cards and a pin number, at the website www.nckids.overdrive.com. Use of this online library feature is free with your library card, and they have thousands of other titles to download and read. Check it out!

Tuesday night Game Night will continue on Tuesdays through March 27. Be here at 6:30 p.m. to play, bring a game from home if you’d like for others to share it with you. Someone from Paradise Games will be here to teach us how to play some new and popular games. Join the fun — come out and play!

The Mount Airy Public Library and the J.J. Jones High School Alumni partner to bring you the one-man performance by Darryl Van Leer of “Mandela: Let Freedom Reign”, about the life of Nelson Mandela, at the L. H. Jones Family Resource Center Auditorium, 215 Jones School Road, on Sunday, Feb. 25 , at 3 p.m.

Families are invited to the library for a Wild Rumpus Party on Friday, March 2, at 4 p.m., to celebrate Read Across America Day!

Auditions for the Dewey Decimal Players Spring show, “Nearly Grimm Tales,” will be held on Monday, March 5, at 4 p.m. To be a Dewey you have to be 12-19 years old, and having experience doing plays is not necessary. We rehearse on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesdays at 4 p.m., for a hour. The performance dates will be Monday and Tuesday, April 30 and May 1, at 6:30 p.m. both nights.

Teens and Young Adults are invited to see our new 3D printer, and watch a demonstration of how it works, on Monday, March 5, at 6:30 p.m.

National bestselling author John Hart will be here for a book discussion on Wednesday, March 7, at 2 p.m. Books will be available to purchase for signing.

Teens are invited to held create a movie in a Stop Motion Studio workshop on Wednesday, March 7, at 4 p.m.

Questions? Call the library at 336-789-5108. Find us on Facebook at Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library.

Go to our website to view our events and catalog online at nwrl.org.

Library hours:

Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.