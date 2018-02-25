In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• Mount Airy Tract 2 LLC to Surrey Bank & Trust, Tract 2A PB 34 158 $100

• Efincia Construction LLC to James and Shirley Cain, Unit 234 Boyles Street Villas PB 34 106 in Pilot Mountain $336

• Kent and Judith Gerber to Cherita Parker, Portion Lots 12-14 R J Galloway Lands PB 1 21 $116

• Thomas and Jo Johnson to Alex and Rebecca Dombrowski , $214

• Julius and Brooke Worsley to Tyson Kimrey, Lot 5 Rolling Meadows Section 1 PB 16 118 in Dobson $347

• Karen McMillian to Boyce and Louise Hoyle, 2 tracts in Mount Airy $136

• Key City LLC to Irma Flores $118

• Warren and Lou Smith to Donald and Sheryl Dickerson, Lots 15-18 Block E J D Smith Subdivision PB 3 109 in Mount Airy $30

• Dan Sheets to Chad Lewis, 1.386 Acres in Long Hill $302

• Paul and Theresa Casstevens to Joshua and Amanda Casstevens, Lot 8 Section 2 Woodstock Creek Development PB 8 72 $120

• Kirk Bray to John and Wanda Spraker, 1.19 acres PB 34 80 $190

• Michael and Debra Shelton to Everett and Sylvia Dawson, 1.02 acres in Mount Airy $140

• James and Tracy Smith to Jon and Virginia Foresman, Lot 14 Section 4 Farm Subdivision PB 24 182 in Stewarts Creek $292

• Winston and Bettye Barrett to Randy and Beatrice Hair, Tract 1 11.009 acres PB 12 45 2 1.007 acres in Pilot Mountain $170

• Jimmie and Beulah to James and Gail Brown, Tract 1 2.5 acres and Tract 2 0.54 acres in Franklin $146

• Dennis and Deborah Burton to Matthew Hall, 2 Tracts Lot 3 and Portion of Lot Blue Ridge Acres Sub Development PB 6 107 and 108 in Elkin $240

