Police reports

• A traffic stop has led to felony drug charges against a Mount Airy man, according to city police department reports. Andrew Charles White, 20, of 1122 Viewland Ave., was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; felonious possession of marijuana; maintaining a drug vehicle; and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

The charges were filed early Monday after the late-night traffic stop in the area of Park and Stewart drives. White was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $2,000 secured bond and slated for an April 18 appearance in District Court.

• The theft of a cattle gate valued at $300 was discovered Tuesday. The property owned by Ronald William Dobson of Los Angeles was taken from the home of Ricky Denard Dobson on Mount View Drive.

• An unoccupied secured residence on Price Street was discovered broken into on Feb. 5. Nothing was listed as stolen and police records also do not specify the method of entry or any related damages. The victim of the crime is listed as Kevin Brent Pyles of Dearmin Road in Westfield.

• Police were told on Feb. 3 that a known suspect had attempted to break into a Pepsi machine at 388 Frederick St. in late January, with no business or other location specified.

• Jeffery Dale Clement, 52, of 249 Maple Drive, was arrested on a total of eight drug charges, including five felonies, after he was encountered by police in a rear parking lot at 129 W. Pine St. during the investigation of a suspicious-person call on Feb. 2. Clement was jailed under a $350,000 secured bond.

He is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine; two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; and two counts of maintaining a drug vehicle. Clement also is facing misdemeanor offenses of possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on June 13.