SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Matthew Doyle Burke, 26, of Zephyr Road, Elkin, was served a warrant Feb. 20 on a charge of obtaining property by false pretense, dated Feb. 10. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a March 29 court date.

He has a March 5 court appearance for several charges: three counts of misdemeanor larceny, four counts of larceny of a firearm, larceny of a vehicle, possession of stolen goods, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense, two counts of forgery of instrument and attempting to obtain property by false pretense.

He also has a June 14 court date for the charge of aiding and abetting impaired driving.

Three men were taken into custody at one house in Siloam on Feb. 20: Jamie Meredith, Travis Meredith and Christopher Key.

• Jamie Lee Meredith, 41, of Ironside Lane, Siloam, was served an order for arrest for failure to appear in court Feb. 8 on counts of obtaining property by false pretense and probation violations. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and a March 1 court date. He also has an April 11 date in Yadkinville for counts of uttering forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretense.

• Travis Ray Meredith, 38, of Floyd Mayes Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest for two counts of failure to appear in court July 26 on counts of larceny and possession of stolen goods. He was given a $300 cash bond and an April 6 court date.

• Christopher Ray Key, 36, of Ironside Lane, Siloam, was served a warrant charging him with larceny, dated Feb. 17. He was given a $500 secured bond and a March 12 court date.

• Stephen Franklin Davis, 24, of Brown Road, Mount Airy, was served warrants Feb. 18 charging him with resisting an officer, driving with no registration, having a fictitious or altered registration card/tag. He was given a $300 secured bond and a March 12 court date.

• James Robert Brintle, 21, of Turkey Ford Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Feb. 19 for failure to appear in court Feb. 12. He was given a $2,000 secured bond and an April 17 court date.

• Travis Demetrice Humphrey, 31, of Veneer Street, Elkin, was served a warrant Feb. 20 for interfering with an electronic monitoring device. He was given a $25,000 secured bond and a court date the next day.

According to state records, Humphrey was on monitoring after being released from prison in November following two and a half years.

He had been convicted in 2014 of several crimes including possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a counterfeit drug, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree trespassing, driving while license revoked, having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and violating a restraining order.

• Amy Suzanne Maddry, 44, of Bolivia, N.C., was served an order for arrest Feb. 21 at the courthouse on charges of driving while license revoked, driving left of center, hit and run — leaving the scene of property damage, and resisting an officer, all dated June 18. She was given a $2,000 secured bond and a March 15 court date.

• Anthony Xavier Bowser, 26, of Fancy Gap Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Feb. 21 for failure to appear in court Feb. 12 on a charge of second-degree trespassing. He was given a $2,000 secured bond and an April 17 court date.

• Isaiah Allen Doby, 40, of Atkins Street, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Feb. 21 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on a charge of failure to return rental property. He was given a $3,000 secured bond and a March 16 court date.

While in custody, Doby was also charged with failure to appear in court Feb. 1. He was given a $300 secured bond and a March 22 date for this offense.