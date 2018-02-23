Local youth honored at Wolfpack game

RALEIGH — If a local student-athlete winds up playing college basketball, that might be due at least partly to a scholarship program of Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corp.

Audrey Poindexter of Mount Airy, who attends Central Middle School, was honored during a recent N.C. State University women’s basketball game for winning a Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarship to attend the Wolfpack Women’s Basketball Camp last summer.

She earned the scholarship through Surry-Yadkin EMC, based in Dobson.

Audrey was recognized at half-court during the Wolfpack women’s home game against North Carolina on Feb. 11.

Twenty-six scholarships are awarded to young women across the state annually by North Carolina’s Touchstone Energy cooperatives, including the local electric co-op. Another 26 scholarships go to young men to attend the Roy Williams Carolina Basketball Camp at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“Winning a Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarship is a tremendous accomplishment,” said Greg Puckett, Surry-Yadkin EMC’s general manager. “Audrey is an outstanding scholar and athlete, and we commend her for her hard work and achievement both on and off the court.”

The local student and her family received free tickets to the Feb. 11 basketball game and attended a pregame luncheon, where each camper was awarded a certificate of accomplishment.

During the game, North Carolina’s electric cooperatives also presented a check for $16,226 in support of next year’s scholarships to the Wolfpack Women’s Basketball Camp. The Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarship program is an example of North Carolina electric cooperatives’ commitment to communities they serve, those spearheading it say.

Surry-Yadkin EMC is now accepting applications for the 2018 Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarships. Middle-school students have until March 31 to submit an application.

They will be judged on their applications, essays and extracurricular activities.

Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corp. is a not-for-profit electric cooperative that provides power to more than 27,000 metered accounts in Surry, Yadkin, Wilkes, Stokes and Forsyth counties, with an emphasis on rural communities.

Ms. Wuf, the N.C. State mascot, is shown with local scholarship winner Audrey Poindexter, center, and Nelle Hotchkiss, senior vice president for North Carolina's electric cooperatives.