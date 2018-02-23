The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Timothy R. Baker 37, of Dobson and Janella B. Smith 35, of Yadkinville Issued Feb.22

– Tyler V. Hurst 22, of Dobson and Harlie R. Sechrist 21, of Mount Airy Issued Feb.22

– Christopher A. Parrish 28, and Erica L Mock 26, of Rural Hall Issued Feb.20

– Carl J. Kaiser 55, and Ann J Joyce 51, of Mount Airy Issued Feb.19

– Donnie L. Hayden Jr. 24, and Kenedi S. Wall 20, of Mount Airy Issued Feb.19

– Kenley D. Mitchell 32, and Mary M. Mckee 27, of Mount Airy Issued Feb.19

– David S. Edwards 52, and Wanda G. Glass 54, of Mount Airy Issued Feb.16

– Jacob G. Shelton 20, and Alexis J. Craft 18, of Lowgap Issued Feb.16