SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Michelle Leigh Stickler, 36, of Southwycke Lane, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Feb. 10 for failure to appear in court Nov. 3 to “show cause.” She was given a $500 secured bond and a March 9 court date.

• Billy Spencer Freeman, 34, of Anderson Road, Siloam, was served an order for arrest Feb. 10 for failure to appear in court Jan. 23 for two counts of larceny, two counts of possession of stolen goods, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Feb. 20 court date.

He also has a March 2 appearance on a charge of speeding, March 27 date on charges of larceny of a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle, and a March 29 date for assault by strangulation.

• Lonnie Ray Atkins, 73, and wife Rita Gay Atkins, 71, of Boaz Lane, Mount Airy, were each served a criminal summons Feb. 11 charging them unauthorized use of a vehicle, dated Jan. 24. The complainant is listed as Melissa Ann Lawson of Mount Airy. They were given a Feb. 23 court date.

• Andy Joe Haynes, 60, of Barker Hollow Lane, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest Feb. 11 for probation violations, dated Feb. 5. He was released on a written promise to appear in court the next day.

• Carla Renee Woodring, 26, of Reece Road, Dobson, was served warrants Feb. 11 for three counts of forgery of endorsement, three counts of uttering forged endorsement, felony conspiracy and possession of stolen property. She was given a $5,000 secured bond and an April 16 court date.

• Amanda Hazelwood Fosner, 32, of Old U.S. 601, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Feb. 11 for three counts of failure to appear in court earlier this month. She was given a $3,900 secured bond and court dates of March 16 and 29.

The March 16 charges are littering and communicating threats. On March 29 the charge is driving while license revoked (not impaired).

She also has a court appearance today for a charge of giving false information to an officer.

On March 5 in Stokes County, the charges are trespassing/impeding a school bus, disorderly conduct on a school bus, failure to comply with a court’s monetary judgment.

Several charges are slated for Surry on March 21: breaking and entering, larceny, three counts driving while license revoked (not impaired), two counts driving with an expired inspection, two counts no car insurance, two counts fictitious or altered registration/tag, no registration, canceled or revoked license plate, three counts unsafe tires, and no registered plate displayed.

• Earlier this month, Alfonzo Sanchazz Taylor, 33, of Sparta, was arrested after a traffic stop. He was served an order for arrest on a felony probation violation for Alleghany County, dated Dec. 4. He was given a $20,000 secured bond

On Feb. 12 additional charges were discovered. He was charged with two counts of failure to appear in court on a speeding ticket. The order is dated Nov. 20, 2016. He was given an additional $300 secured bond and an April 9 court date.

• Rhonda Lynn Taylor, 57, Blu-Vue Welcome Lodge, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest in Dobson Feb. 12 for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while impaired. She was given a $3,000 secured bond and a March 12 court date.

• Leslie Michelle Atkins, 38, of U.S. 601, Dobson, was served warrants Feb. 13 on charges of larceny and shoplifting by concealing goods, both dated Nov. 13 for the Dobson Police Department. She was given a $500 unsecured bond and a Feb. 21 court date.

• Shaquinton Theron Bell, 23, listed as homeless, was served warrants at the courthouse Feb. 13 on charges of driving while license revoked, no car insurance, no car insurance, expired inspection and fictitious tag. He was given a $900 cash bond and an April 30 court date.

He has a Feb. 26 court date for several charges: two counts of possession of marijuana, three counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and III drugs, maintaining a drug vehicle or dwelling, possession of a Schedule VI drug, resisting an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony possession of a Schedule II drug.

On March 7 he faces charges of driving while license revoked (not impaired), possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule VI drug, and resisting an officer.

• Todd Chevy Goins, 27, of Old U.S. 601, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Feb. 13 charging him with assault on a female. The victim is listed as Jessica Smith of the same address. Goins was given no bond and a March 16 court date.

• Richard Joseph Banner, of Cana, Virginia, was served an order for arrest in the courthouse Feb. 14. The Mount Airy Police Department is charging him with failure to appear in court Jan. 23 on a count of shoplifting. The Lexington Police Department added charges of larceny and larceny of a vehicle, dated February 2017. He was given a $2,000 secured bond in Surry County and $10,000 secured bond for Davidson County, with court dates March 14-15.

• Thomas Matthew Shelton, 33, of Pine Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Feb. 14 for failure to appear in court Oct. 2. The original charges were not listed. He was given a $2,750 cash bond and a Feb. 22 court date.

• Angela Hope Holder, 31, listed as homeless, was served a criminal summons on a charge of larceny Feb. 14 for the Elkin Police Department. She was given an April 27 court date.

• William Shane East, 34, of Bunker Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Feb. 14 for failure to appear in court Jan. 24. He was given a 30-day commitment.

He has a March 14 court appearance for misdemeanor larceny.

• Jeffery Dale Rutledge, 37, of Matthews Circle, Pilot Mountain, was served a criminal summons Feb. 15 for three counts of passing a worthless check. The complaintant is Surry Animal Hospital. He was given a March 16 court date.