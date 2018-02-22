House fire destroys White Plains home

A White Plains structure fire resulted in the total loss of a house on Old Highway 601 Thursday.

Several people were in the house when the blaze broke out at 2663 Old Highway 601, but no one suffered serious injury, according to John Shelton, Surry County Emergency Services director. Their names have not yet been released.

“There was some minor smoke inhalation and minor first-degree burns, but no one wanted to be transported,” said Shelton.

White Plains Fire Department responded to the late-morning call with assistance from Central Surry and Ararat fire departments. Emergency Services and the county fire marshal were also on the scene.

Shelton said the fire was caused by a freezer on the back porch. Occupants of the house heard the compressor blow, and went out on the porch and saw the wall was on fire. They tried to put it out with a hose while calling 911.

Shelton said the house had two roof lines, which makes it really hard to fight a structure fire.

“It was a total loss,” said Shelton. “We asked if we needed to call the Red Cross for them (the residents), but they had a family they could go to.“

