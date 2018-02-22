White Plains names teacher, assistant of the year

White Plains Elementary School recently announced the school’s teacher of the year and teaching assitant of the year.

Trina Goettel, who teaches kindergarten, was named as the teacher of the year.

Jan Beasley was selected as teaching assistant of the year.

IMG_ 0717 L to R: Mrs. Jan Beasley, Teaching Assistant of the Year and Mrs. Nicole Hazelwood, Principal

IMG_0720 L to R: Mrs. Trina Goettel, Teacher of the Year and Mrs. Nicole Hazelwood, Principal

IMG_0723 L to R: Mrs. Jan Beasley and Mrs. Trina Goettel