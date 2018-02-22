White Plains names teacher, assistant of the year

White Plains Elementary School recently announced the school’s teacher of the year and teaching assitant of the year.
Trina Goettel, who teaches kindergarten, was named as the teacher of the year.
Jan Beasley was selected as teaching assistant of the year.
White Plains Elementary School kindergarten teacher Trina Goettel, left, along with Principal Nicole Hazelwood shortly after Goettel was named Teacher of the Year at the school.
Jan Beasley, left, along with Principal Nicole Hazelwood, pose for a picture shortly after Beasley was named White Plains Elementary School Teaching Assistant of the Year.