Police reports

• Adam Kane Westmoreland, 27, of 1227 Bryant Mill Road, Ararat, was arrested on warrants for two felony charges, breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering, on Jan. 30 after police encountered him during a traffic stop at a convenience store on Rockford Street.

The charges had been filed on Jan. 28, stemming from an incident the day before at a residence on West Poplar Street, where property valued at $635 was stolen, including a box of assorted DVDs, groceries, blue and gray Ozark sleeping bags and a Nintendo Wii video game system. The victims of the crime were Alicia Michelle Atkins of the home involved and Joshua D. Holt of Pine Ridge Road.

Westmoreland was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond and slated for an April 23 District Court appearance.

He also has a court appearance March 22 for the charge of driving while license revoked (not impaired) and having an open container of alcohol after consumption.

On April 20, he faces counts of driving while license revoked (not impaired), driving with no insurance, expired inspection, expired registration/tag, and no current registration.

On April 30 he faces charges of driving left of center, having an open container of alcohol, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of meth, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of driving while license revoked, possession of stolen goods, and an infraction for not having a child restrained in the rear seat.

• The Super C convenience store was the scene of a break-in discovered Monday, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. It involved a lock being cut off a propane storage area, enabling the theft of six RapidXchange propane tanks valued at $330.

• Another break-in occurred Tuesday at House of Plants, a business on Fowler Road, where a door glass was broken to gain entry to an office area of the building. Nothing was listed as missing, but damage put at $100 occurred to the door.

• A substitution of price charge was filed Tuesday against Michael Wayne DeLapp, 44, of 158 Joe Reed Trail, after police encountered him at Walmart during a larceny call. The case is set for April 4 in Surry District Court.

• A theft was discovered on Feb. 3 at Affordable Alterations, a business on West Lebanon Street, where items valued at $80 were taken, including two 18×24 business signs, stakes and a doormat, blue in color.

• An undisclosed sum of cash and other property valued at more than $400 were stolen on Feb. 2 during a break-in at the home of Tammy Renee Puckett on Madison Avenue. Among the items missing were a Coleman emergency lantern, a pair of Maurice’s boots, jogging pants, a Big Buddy portable propane heater, a GPX clock radio and a vape, purple and pink in color.

• Samantha Nicole Hayden, 24, of 151 Hooks Drive, was served with a criminal summons for a school attendance law violation on Jan. 31. She is scheduled to appear in District Court on March 16.