Wednesday temperature breaks record

History was made Wednesday in Mount Airy when a local high-temperature record was broken, which had been set 91 years before.

The mercury climbed to 72 degrees during the afternoon at F.G. Doggett Water Plant in the Laurel Bluff community, the city’s official weather-monitoring station. This eclipsed the previous record high locally for Feb. 21, which had been set on that date in 1927, according to a spokesman at the plant.

That occurred just three years after weather records were first kept in Mount Airy, in 1924.

The spokesman at the water plant pointed out that February temperature readings for the city are “all over the place” in terms of freaky highs and lows. This has included high-temperature records in the upper 70s being set on dates earlier than Feb. 21.