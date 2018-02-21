American Pickers to Mount Airy?

American Pickers, the History Channel show that follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they travel the country looking to wheel and deal to buy items from antique collectors, plan to film in North Carolina over the coming year.

Exactly where they might film will be based, at least in part, on what collections they might learn about ahead of developing their film schedule.

“We are looking for large unique collections, interesting multi-generational family properties, or anywhere the guys can spend the better part of a day picking good stuff,” said Nora Walls, a casting associate with the show’s production company, Cineflix Productions.

She said Mount Airy is definitely on their radar, but only if they can find enough unique collections.

Walls said the two hosts “Only pick private collections so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.”

Anyone who might have a collection suitable for the show should “Get in touch with us ASAP,” she said.

”They (Wolfe and Fritz) are always excited to find sizable, unique collections or accumulations and learn the interesting stories behind them,” the production company said in a statement announcing their intentions to visit North Carolina.

”Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way,” the statement said.

”Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.”

Walls said the best way someone can tell the show about their collections is by calling 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878), or by emai at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.

Frank Fritz (left) and Mike Wolfe of American Pickers. The pair is planning to come to North Carolina to film for the show and are looking for unique antique collections. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Mike-and-Frank-1-.jpg Frank Fritz (left) and Mike Wolfe of American Pickers. The pair is planning to come to North Carolina to film for the show and are looking for unique antique collections.

Crew is looking for unique collections