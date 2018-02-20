Police reports

• An Ararat, Virginia, man who allegedly had overdosed inside a Mount Airy residence, is facing a second-degree trespassing offense for being at that location Saturday, according to city police department reports. Michael Franklin Carpenter, of 2158 Ararat Highway, is accused of unlawfully occupying the premises of a location on Granite Road. An April 12 Surry District Court date was set for the case.

• A Craftsman 3000 pressure washer valued at $400 was discovered stolen Friday at the home of Fay Hodges on Chatham Road, where it was taken from the driveway.

• Savannah Marie Pettitt, 22, of 173 Matthews Road, Pilot Mountain, was served earlier this month with outstanding warrants for a felony charge of larceny of a motor vehicle filed on Nov. 28 and larceny by changing price tags, issued on Jan. 24, along with a Nov. 30 order for arrest for failing to appear in court. The charges had been filed by Surry County authorities, with Pettitt arrested in Mount Airy on Feb. 1 and confined in the county jail under a $25,500 secured bond. She is facing District Court appearances later this month and in March.

• Christopher Wayne Schmidt, 29, of 111 Atlas Lane, was arrested as a fugitive from justice on Feb. 1 after police located Schmidt behind Staples on Rockford Street and found he was wanted on an unspecified matter in Virginia. Violations of carrying a concealed weapon (listed as a blunt object) and possession of drug paraphernalia were issued at the time of Schmidt’s arrest. He was jailed under a $7,000 secured bond and slated for a March 12 appearance in Surry District Court.

• Charges of concealment of merchandise and second-degree trespassing were filed against Christy Nicole Bright, 25, of 2978 Old Highway 601, on Jan. 31 at Walmart, where she allegedly took unspecified merchandise valued at $42 which was recovered. An April 4 court date was set in the case.

• Also on Jan. 31, police learned of a crime involving the obtaining of property by false pretense, in which the debit card of Jennifer Johnson of Old School House Road in Ararat, Virginia, was used to obtain an undisclosed sum of money at 541 N. Main St., the address for BB&T.

• An Autocraft Gold car battery valued at $158 was stolen on Jan. 31 from Advance Auto Parts on Rockford Street by an unknown suspect.