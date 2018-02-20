Two more candidates file in county

Two Democratic candidates filed to run for county office on Monday, joining Republicans already in the race.

Karen Osburn-Chandler, a Thurmond Democrat, threw her hat in the ring for County Commissioner-South District. She is the only challenger so far to incumbent Republican Eddie Harris.

Incumbent sheriff Jimmy Combs, a Democrat who took office in April 2017 following the retirement of Sheriff Graham Atkinson, filed for re-election on Monday joining a crowded slate of four Republicans who have thus far filed.

No candidates filed on Tuesday. Filing remains open for most offices in the county until Feb. 28 at 12 noon.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

