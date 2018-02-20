Police reports

• A Mount Airy woman has been charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, according to city police department reports. The felony offense was filed Friday against Crystal Jeanie-Marie Sheets, 39, of 121 Logging Trail Lane, stemming from a Jan. 27 incident involving a 1998 Buick Century valued at $2,000.

The car, owned by Jennifer Dawn Williams of College Place Avenue in Dobson, was taken from the Four Brothers convenience store at Holly Springs. Williams told police that a known suspect was involved, with led to the charge against Sheets. She was released on a $7,500 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court next Monday.

• A 68-year-old woman, Lunell Newman Bowman of 312 Marigold Lane, Ararat, is facing a shoplifting/concealment charge that was issued Thursday at Lowes Foods, involving items valued at $142. Included were three stuffed animals, 15 Valentine’s Day cards and eight bags of candy. The merchandise was recovered, with Bowman scheduled to be in District Court on May 2.

• Jesse Eugene Bates, 26, of Glade Valley in Alleghany County, was arrested on violations including larceny, possession of stolen property and second-degree trespassing on Jan. 29 at Walmart. The case stems from the theft of an accessory switch and a 4K Blu-ray DVD, items valued altogether at $227. The property was recovered and Bates was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond. His District Court date is March 21.

• Property valued at $635 was stolen from a residence on West Poplar Street while it was unoccupied on Jan. 27, including a box of assorted DVDs valued at $280, $200 worth of groceries, blue and gray Ozark sleeping bags and a Nintendo Wii video game system. The victims of the crime are listed as Alicia Michelle Atkins of the residence involved and Joshua D. Holt of Pine Ridge Road.

• Michael Rhys Spurlin Parker of Plantation Place Lane has reported being the victim of a scam. It involved the loss of an unspecified sum of cash sent through the MoneyGram service at Walmart on Jan. 16 to a suspect involved in the scheme. No other details were listed.