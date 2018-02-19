Two dead in CC Camp Road accident

Two people were killed when in a vehicle crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer early Monday evening near Elkin, according to a Surry County Emergency Services official.

“A vehicle drove underneath the tractor-trailer,” said John Shelton, Emergency Services director. “We have two fatalities on scene.”

Details were scant as officials still worked the wreck, on CC Camp Road near the I-77 interchange. Shelton said the wreck occurred shortly before 7 p.m.

The identities of the victims were being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Other information, such as type of vehicles, speed of the automobiles, and road conditions were likewise not available.

Shelton said traffic has been rerouted around the scene.

“We’re just across the bridge on CC Camp Road coming out of Elkin,” stated Shelton. “CC Camp at the bridge is what’s blocked right now. If you come off at the off ramp you can go straight on to 77, but it’s going to be a few minutes otherwise.”

More details will be released as they become available.

