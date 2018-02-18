Chamber seeks nominations for business awards

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce is looking for nominations for its its Excellence in Business Awards gathering on March 22 at Cross Creek Country Club.

Previously known as the Annual Awards Luncheon, this event has been held every year since 2005. Other than the Citizen of the Year Award presented at the chamber’s annual meeting in January, these are the only awards the Chamber presents.

Chamber officials are also hoping local businesses and citizens will nominate individuals and business for the recognition. Nominations are open for the following awards:

• Small Business of the Year;

• Business Longevity Award;

• Duke Energy Citizenship & Service Award;

• Outstanding Public Service Award;

• Ambassador of the Year Award;

• Excellence in Tourism Award;

• Administrative Professional of the Year;

• New for 2018 : The Agri-Business of the Year Award.

This latest addition to the list, the Agri-Business Award, which will be presented to the outstanding agricultural business in the region, chamber officials said.

“Agriculture remains one of the top industries in Surry County,” they said in explaining the decision to add the award.

Event sponsorship are also still available. Businesses who have signed on to sponsor the awards luncheon so far include Black Tie Transportation, Duke Energy, Galax Health and Rehab, Group 3 Realty, Johnson Granite, Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority, RidgeCrest, Surry County Economic Development Partnership and Surry Communications.

Awards nomination forms can be found on the Chamber Facebook Page. The forms are also available at the chamber office, 200 N. Main St. in Mount Airy. Questions on the awards and the event can be directed to Travis Frye at the chamber, (336) 786-6116, ext. 204. The deadline for award nominations is March 1.