The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Johnny R. Hanks 57, of Traphill and Molli Johnson 49, of Elkin Issued Feb. 15

– Austin T. Hazelwood 18, and Laicey J. Sawyers 18, of Pinnacle Issued Feb. 15

– Christian B. Alvarez 23, and Ellen V. Hunter 20, of Mount Airy Issued Feb. 13

– Gerald S. Harrison 39, and Karen N. Martin 20, of Mount Airy Issued Feb. 9

– Manfred D. Jones 53, and Elizabeth D. Forrest 53, of Mount Airy Issued Feb. 9

– Timothy L. Wright 28, and Casey N. Parker 29, of Mount Airy Issued Feb. 9

– James J. Maurer 28, and Andrea E. Hatch 25, of Mount Airy Issued Feb. 9

– Justin L. Simmons 23, and Haven E. Mosley 25, of Mount Airy Issued Feb. 9