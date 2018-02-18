In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• Jeffery Bolen to Stephen White, Lot 58 Forest Knoll Section III PB 7 118, $293.

• Wade and Gaynell Boyles to Mark and Mendy Hiatt, 3.37 acres in Pilot Mountain, $400.

• Estate of Fred E. Marshall to Simcon Investments LLC, Tract 1.74 acres, 6.14 acres, 2.66 acres and 3.66 acres in Mount Airy, $130.

• Estate of Margot D Sams to Sherman Davis, Lot 7 Section 6 Town and Country Woods PB 7 107 in Mount Airy Estate of Margot D Sams File 17 E 225, $142.

• Anthony Hiatt to Shelly Sexton, 0.46 acres, 20,065 Square Feet, Lot 5 Farmbrooke Subdivision PB 6 138 in Mount Airy, $368.

• Kimberly Kirkman to Jeffrey and Bridgett Gammons, 5 acres PB 19 156 in Stewart Creek, $190.

• Vernon and Shelby O’Toole to Robert and Lynn Balsdon, Lot 15 Westover Park PB 4 11 in Elkin, $260.

• Charles and Martha Vaughn to KDC Properties of Mount Airy LLC, 0.6 acres in Franklin, $20.

• Aaron and Audrey to Porter Scott, 12.012 acres PB 34 156 in Shoals, $57.

• Crossingham Investment Property LLC to Anthony Hiatt, 4.210 acres in Mount Airy, $750.

• Marlie and Janice Crotts to Dwayne and Lisa Raley, 15 acres in Westfield, $160.

• Estate of Bonnie Noel to Herschel Thomas, Tract in Mount Airy Estate of Bonnie Noel 08 E 87, $40.

• Charles and Barbara Hill to Thomas and Sara Bryant, Lots Longhill, $36.

• Ingleside Development LLC to Janet J. Mcpeak Revocable Trust, 1.46 acres Lot 35 Ingleside Phase 8 PB 34 160 in South Westfield, $70.

• Alexander and Lauren Ledford to Joshua and Chelsea Armstrong, Lot 39 Millseat Section 4 PB 19 134 and PB 14 115 in Eldora, $418.

• Nancy Pearce to Billy Hiatt, Unit 6B Old Springs Condominiums BK 1 49-52 in Mount Airy, $258.

• American Advisors Group to Chad Lewis, Lot 3 Section 4 Pine Lake Subdivision PB 7 38, $121.

• William Brown to Hugh and Patsy Edmonds, 30.31 acres in Dobson, $50.

• Dennis and Sandra Love to Donna and Larry Hall, 3.69 acres in South Westfield, $300.

• Teresa and Jerry Utt to Larry Anders, Tract 1 1.32 acres and Tract 2 .68 acres in Dobson, $306.

• Elaine and James Bracken to Carol Maine, Tract 1 50 acres and Tract 2 3.75 acres in Shoals, $120.

• Felicia Comer to Derick Crane, Tracts in Westfield, $100.

• Charles and Pamela Norman to Tinisha Bandy, 2.67 acres Tract 2 PB 22 18 in South Westfiled, $34.

• Mt. Airy Tract 2 LLC to 601 Land Number Two LLC, Tract 2-C Tract 7-A and Tract 8 PB 34 158, $144.

• State Employees’ Credit Union to Secu*re Inc., 0.34 Lots 23 – 26 Edgefield Subdivision PB 1 161, $114.