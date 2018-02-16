First week of filing sees 21 candidates

During the first week of the filing period for 2018 elected offices, 26 candidates officially threw their hats in the ring.

Filing began Monday and will close on Feb. 28 at noon. Sixteen Republicans have filed, three Democrats and one Libertarian. Seven candidates have filed for non-partisan offices.

Due to redistricting, the two Republicans who have filed for the state senate’s 45th district are both incumbents.

Shirley Randleman, the current senator for District 30, lives in Wilkesboro, which is now part of District 45. She will be fighting for the Republican nomination against District 45’s incumbent, Deanna Ballard of Blowing Rock in Watauga County.

Brandon Anderson of Millers Creek in Wilkes County also has filed for the District 45 seat. He is the only Democrat so far to file for one of this county’s four state legislature seats.

The NC Senate’s 30th District seat now occupied by Shirley Randleman will be sought by Republican Sen. Phil Berger of Eden in Rockingham County. Berger is currently state senator for District 26 as well as Senate majority leader. R. Michael Jordan of Eden (Rockingham County) is seeking the District 30 seat as a Libertarian.

In the race for District 90 in the NC House of Representatives, incumbent Republican Sarah Stevens of Mount Airy has, as of Friday, only been challenged by one other Republican, Allen Poindexter of Mount Airy.

Poindexter ran for the Mount Airy district seat of the Surry County Board of Commissioners two years ago. He came in last of the five candidates in the Republican primary, earning six percent of the vote.

Incumbent Kyle Hall of King (Stokes County) is the only candidate to have yet filed for the NC House of Representatives’ 91st District.

At the end of the first week of filing, four candidates are vying for the office of clerk of court. Incumbent Teresa O’Dell of Mount Airy is being challenged by Neil Brendle of Dobson in the Republican race. Two Democrats have also filed, Kim Goings Thomas of Dobson and John R. Snow of Dobson.

So far, four Republicans have filed for sheriff, Jamie Goad of Mount Airy, Ervin Odum of Dobson, Steve Hiatt of Mount Airy and Vann Tate of Toast.

County commissioner for the Mount Airy District is, so far, being sought by two Republicans, incumbent Larry Phillips of Mount Airy and Bill Goins of Mount Airy. Goins, a school administrator, finished second to Larry Johnson in the 2016 primary, 32 percent to 28 percent, with three other candidates watering down voting totals.

Republican incumbent Eddie Harris of State Road is the only candidate who has filed for the South District’s county commissioner seat.

Tony Childs of Mount Airy has filed for the county commissioners’ Central District seat as a Republican.

In non-partisan elections, three incumbents have filed for re-election to their seats; Mamie McKinney Sutphin of Pilot Mountain for District 2 (Eldora, Longhill, Pilot 1 and Pilot 2, NW, SW), Earlie Coe of Dobson for District 3 (Rockford, Shoals, Siloam) and Chair Terri Mosley of Mount Airy for District 4 (Dobson 1,2 and 3, Marsh, STC 1 and 2).

Three candidates have filed for Elkin Board of Education seats; Will Ballard of Elkin and incumbent Jane Hill Riley of Elkin for the two seats available in city district (Elkin 1 and 2) and Frank Beals of State Road for the West district (Elkin 3, west of I-77). The filing period for Elkin Board of Education is open until Aug. 6.

