SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Elizabeth Rachel Greer, 30, of Millers Creek, was served an order for arrest Feb. 9 for two counts of failure to appear in court Jan. 23 for Wilkes County. Each count received a $500 secured bond. She also was served a criminal summons on a charge of larceny with an April 10 court date in Surry.

According to court dockets, Greer has a Feb. 28 court appearance in Wilkes for the charge of obtaining property by false pretense.

On March 1 she has dates in two counties. Ashe has charges of first-degree trespassing and misdemeanor larceny. Wilkes lists two counts of expired registration and two counts of no current vehicle inspection.

On March 21 in Wilkes the charge is larceny. On March 23 in Wilkes, the counts are assault, injury to personal property, driving while license revoked (not impaired), an expired registration/tag and violating the school attendance law.

On April 17 in Surry, she faces felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods and conspiracy to commit felony larceny.

On May 3 in Wilkes, she has counts of driving while license revoked (not impaired) and possession of an altered or fictitious driver’s license.

• Justin Kerry Robertson, 24, of Round Peak Church Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Feb. 7 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on counts of possession of meth and carrying a concealed weapon. He also is charged with failure to appear Feb. 5 on charges of carrying concealed and giving false information to an officer. He was given a $15,000 secured bond and a March 12 trial date.

• Jonathan Michael Negley, 23, of Kitty Hawk Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Feb. 7 for violating probation, dated Jan. 12. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a court date the next day.

On Dec. 13, Negley was convicted of possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of larceny. He was given probation and a suspended sentence.

• James Wesley Wall, 35, of Duluth Lane, Westfield, was served an order for arrest Feb. 8 for failure to appear in court Oct. 30. According to the court docket, he faces two counts of extradition to another state. He was given a $20,000 secured bond and a March 5 court date.

• Tiffany Ann Potts, 22, of Abner Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Feb. 9 for failure to appear in court that day on a charge of violating probation. She was given a $5,000 secured bond and a March 1 court date for that charge and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On June 28, she received one year probation and a suspended sentence after being found guilty of two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Potts also has a Feb. 22 appearance for a charge of possession of a Schedule III drug

• Harlie Amber Beavers, 20, of Sparta, was served an order for arrest at a traffic stop on I-74. She is charged with failure to appear in court Feb. 8 on a count of violating probation.

She received probation and a suspended sentence Jan. 23 for being convicted of possession of with intent to sell a Schedule II drug and possession of a Schedule II drug. For the new charge, she was given a $10,000 secured bond and a Feb. 12 court date.

• Also stopped on I-74 at Red Brush Road was Alfonzo Sanchazz Taylor, 33, of Sparta. He was served an order for arrest for felony probation violation for Alleghany County, dated Dec. 4.

He received probation and a suspended sentence Oct. 4 for convictions on possession of a Schedule II drug, possession with intent to sell a Schedule II drug, selling a Schedule II drug and conspiracy to sell a controlled substance. He was given a $20,000 secured bond and a Feb. 12 court date.

• Brian Elliott Sellers, 41, of Oak Acres Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest for failure to appear in court Feb. 5 on charges of driving while license revoked (not impaired) and fictitious or altered registration/tag. He was given a $250 secured bond and a March 5 court date.

• Pamela Christine Liles, 34, of Hardy Road, Siloam, was served an order for arrest Feb. 9 for charges of having a weapon on educational property (not a firearm), filing a false report, disorderly conduct, and resisting a public officer, all for Guilford. She was given a $2,500 secured bond and a Feb. 20 court date in Greensboro.