Alleged ‘shooting threat’ at Surry Central

A Surry County student has been suspended from school and the sheriff’s office is investigating comments he made relating to the recent school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Sonia Dickerson, director of communications for Surry County Schools, said the incident occurred on Thursday, while the students was on the bus going to Surry County High School.

“There has been an incident of a student who said things that were inappropriate,” while en route to the school, Dickerson said Friday afternoon.

“Late yesterday afternoon, while traveling home on a bus, a Surry Central High School student made inappropriate comments to other students concerning the recent school shooting in Florida. The bus driver overheard the comments and notified school officials and (the) school resource officer,” she said in a written statement released jointly by her office and the sheriff’s office.

“The Surry County Sheriff’s Office was notified immediately and addressed the situation…The Sheriff Office’s investigation is ongoing and charges are pending in that investigation,” the written statement said.

She added that, in according with the school disciplinary policy, the student has been suspended.

“Student safety is the highest priority for Surry County Schools and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, and we are all working diligently everyday to insure the safety of children. We appreciate everyone’s efforts to work with us in that process.“

