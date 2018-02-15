SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Dequanta Keshawn Johnson, 23, of Winston-Salem, was served numerous warrants in Dobson on Feb. 11. Several charges were for Surry County, then some are based in Forsyth and Davidson counties.

For Surry, the charges include possession of a stolen firearm, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen property, with the warrants dated Jan. 23.

In Forsyth, Johnson is charged with two counts of larceny of a vehicle, multiple counts of breaking and entering, multiple counts of larceny after breaking and entering, obtaining property by false pretense, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia, with warrants dated Jan. 10 and Jan. 18.

In Davidson, he faces counts of felony breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering, with warrants dated Jan. 18.

His bond for Davidson is $10,000, $30,000 for Surry, and $57,500 for Forsyth.

• Claude Odell McCormick, 62, of Haystack Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Feb. 2 for failure to appear in court earlier that day in Wilkes County on a charge of breaking into a coin-operated machine and breaking and entering. He was released on a $3,000 secured bond with a March 7 court date in Wilkesboro.

He also has an April 11 court date for charges of felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and misdemeanor larceny.

• Bobby Glenn Bowles, 43, of Brass Eagle Trail, Dobson, was served a warrant Feb. 5 for assault on a female. The victim is listed as Kayla McMillian of the same address. He was given no bond and a March 9 court date.

He also has a March 14 appearance for charges of second-degree kidnapping and four counts of felony incest.

• Francis Edward Brown, 55, of Eleanor Avenue, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Feb. 5 for failure to appear in court Jan. 24 on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $15,000 secured bond and a Feb. 26 court date.

He also has an April 20 court date for charges of two counts driving while license revoked (impaired), two counts driving with no insurance, two counts no registration, having a fictitious or altered registration or tag, and failure to apply for a new title.

• Wayne Derick France, 34, of Eleanor Avenue, Mount Airy, was served a true bill for arrest at the courthouse Feb. 5, charging him with achieving the status of habitual felon, dated Jan. 8. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and a Feb. 26 court date.

• Tiffani Noelle Hardy, 20, of Old U.S. 601, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Feb. 6 for two counts of failure to appear in court last August on charges of communicating threats and obtaining property by false pretense. She also was served a criminal summons for the charge of cyberstalking, dated May 11. She was given a $1,000 unsecured bond and a $300 cash bond with a March 8 court date.

• Fernando Mauricio Coello, 21, of Park Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Feb. 6 for failure to appear in court that day for counts of helping an underage person purchase alcohol and having an open container after consuming alcohol. He was given a $250 bond and a March 1 court date.

While at the courthouse, Coello was also served with an order for arrest for failure to appear in court on Nov. 13. He is charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and failure to wear a seat belt. For these counts, he was given an additional $1,000 secured bond with a March 5 court date.

• Nicholas Daniel Dutton, 33, of Tom Cook Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Feb. 7 for failure to pay child support, dated Nov. 9. He was given a $1,000 bond and a court date the next day.

• Andy Gene Temoney Jr., of Oak Ridge Circle, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Feb. 7 for failure to appear in court May 24 on a charge of failure to pay child support. He was given a $300 secured bond and a Feb. 22 court date. He also has a March 7 appearance for a charge of assault on a female.