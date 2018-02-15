Mount Airy Police Reports

• An incident at Walmart Monday led to a Mount Airy woman being jailed under a $2,500 secured bond, according to city police department reports. Angela Hope Holder, 31, of 280 Rick Road, allegedly was seen placing several items into a black bag by store loss-prevention personnel, leading to violations of concealment of merchandise and second-degree trespassing, an offense that typically results from going onto premises from which one has been banned.

Police also discovered two outstanding orders for arrest for failing to appear in court naming Holder, who is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on April 4.

• Antonio Thomas Carter, 34, of Critz, Virginia, was jailed under a $20,500 secured bond last Friday on two counts of being a fugitive from justice from his home county of Patrick, relating to outstanding warrants for his arrest on unspecified matters. This occurred after Carter was encountered on Galax Trail near North Pointe Boulevard in reference to a suspicious-person call. He is slated for an April 4 District Court appearance.

• Police learned on Jan. 26 of a forgery case in which a woman from Numa, Iowa, was victimized. It involves a known suspect taking three checks belonging to Tara Powers, from a Community First Credit Union account, which were passed at the State Employees Credit Union on South Franklin Road. The monetary loss resulting was not specified.

• Also on Jan. 26, police were told that billiards equipment valued at $650 had been stolen in late November from an unsecured vehicle owned by George Frederick Knueppel of Sofia Lane, while it was parked at a residence on Pippen Street. Meucci products including a black and beige cue stick, beige pool stick shaft and black plastic case were taken.