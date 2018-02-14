Alexander leaving city for school post

A long-time Mount Airy official will be leaving her post next month to accept a newly created job with the city school system.

Catrina Alexander, director of the city Parks and Recreation Department, will be stepping down from that job to fill the city school system’s new career development coordinator position.

Funding for the post, as well as an expansion of career and technical education services to the middle school, are being provided by a seven-year Career and Technical Education Grade Expansion Grant, according to the school system.

“We are extremely excited to welcome someone of Mrs. Catrina Alexander’s caliber to our organization,” the school system said in a written statement announcing the move.

“Mount Airy City Schools will benefit from all the gifts, talents and abilities of Mrs. Alexander. Our ability to add this position will be a great asset to our students as Mrs. Alexander has a strong background in creating partnerships, writing grants and building relationships. We look forward to seeing this position provide students with guidance on career choices, opportunities for students to work closely with local industry and develop entrepreneurship experiences for our children.”

Alexander has held her post since 2005, when she was named the city’s first recreation director. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in parks and recreation management from the School of Education and Psychology from Western Carolina University in 1991.

In 2010, she earned the Certified Parks and Recreation Professional certificate, which is the national standard for parks and recreation professionals, and in 2014 she became a Surry Leadership graduate.

Prior to her time with the city, Alexander worked with the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center and was director of the Surry County Parks and Recreation Department.

The city schools said Alexander has experience in writing grant applications, securing two grants which assisted with the development of Fisher River Park, a 60-acre outdoor recreation facility, and $1.5 million worth of grant funding that has assisted in the expansion of Westwood Park, restoration of the Ararat River, and greenway bike paths.

“In addition to her work with MAPR (Mount Airy Parks and Recration), she has also been a member of several boards such as the Mount Airy City Schools Health Advisory Committee, Pilot Mountain State Park Board of Directors, Surry Sunrise Rotary and has served in several executive roles for the North Carolina Recreation and Parks Association,” the city schools stated. The Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce named her its 2017 Citizen of the Year.

“I have been fortunate to work alongside so many wonderful leaders within our community and in a profession that I have truly loved,” said Alexander. “I am looking forward to supporting CTE and to work collaboratively with administrators, student services personnel, and teachers to facilitate connections with parents, business/industry, postsecondary institutions, and community organizations to support our students.

“I am excited for the opportunity to be part of a wonderful team that works so hard to teach our children the skills they need to become successful adults and lifelong learners.”

“Her 25 years of public service to the area, region, and state has provided her with a wide range of experiences and connections that will enable her to create dynamic partnerships in business and industry and help connect students to careers,” the school system said in the announcement.

“Mrs. Alexander’s passion for experience-based learning opportunities will make her a great addition to the district team as work in the strategic plan continues to develop and grow entrepreneurship projects for students. ”

She is slated to being her new job on March 12.

