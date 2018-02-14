Mount Airy Police Reports

• His displaying of a stolen license tag led to the arrest of a local man Monday on multiple violations, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. A 1996 Honda Accord operated by Brandon Lee Brindle, 31, of 2336 Siloam Road, was pulled over on Park Drive at Sheep Farm Road after Officer J.W. Watson ran a check on the plate.

In addition to possession of stolen property, a violation of driving while license revoked was issued against Brindle, who also was found to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court. He was held in the Surry County Jail and slated for a March 15 appearance in District Court.

• A larceny occurred Saturday at 601 Vapor and Tobacco on Rockford Street, where an unknown suspect took Zippo lighters valued at $30.

• Property worth $3,325 was discovered stolen on Jan. 21 from H&W Trucking Co. on North Andy Griffith Parkway as the result of a break-in, which also resulted in damage to a vending machine of $500 and the theft of an unspecified sum of money from the device.

The other items taken were eight 12-volt deep-cycle truck batteries, two Paccar 12-volt heavy-duty truck starters, a DeWalt 18-volt cordless drill charger, a 54-piece tap and die set and a decal eraser.

• Amanda Lynn Holt, 30, of 1316 Sam Moir Road, Westfield, is facing a violation of shoplifting (concealment) stemming from a Jan. 21 incident at Walmart, where she allegedly took merchandise with a total value of $118, including Xbox 360 remote batteries, three phone cases and candy bars. The property was recovered, with a March 21 court date set in the case.

• A shoplifting offense was filed against Gary Dewayne Bowman Sr., 54, of 287 Greentown Road, on Jan. 21 at Lowes Foods, involving unspecified property. Bowman is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on March 7.

• A license plate owned by CAM Motors on East Pine Street, number ID118957, was discovered stolen on Jan. 20. The tag was taken from a 2015 Fiat 500 while the vehicle was parked at a repair shop in the 600 block of West Pine Street.