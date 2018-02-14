Mardi Gras brings some changes

At the annual Mardi Gras party held at Holy Angels Catholic Church on the Friday before Fat Tuesday, a few changes from past years were in evidence.

The party is sponsored by he Holy Angels’ Columbiettes under the direction of Adreann Belle, who is a New Orleans native.

“It has become our biggest fundraiser,” Belle said. “All of the proceeds go to charity. We do a lot of work with special-needs children, particularly autism. And also local food banks.”

Some of those changes for 2018 included a photo booth where Mardi Gras revelers could get their picture taken for a memento of the evening and the traditional Mardi Gras parade boasted two floats this year, up from one. Andrea Jarrell operated the photo booth, saying at the beginning of the evening, “I think this is going to be a lot of fun.” Jarrell added that she was going to put the year on the finished prints so the photos would be a memento of the year.

After dinner, when the Mardi Gras parade got started, Don Belle, master of ceremonies for the evening, led the parade with a float built on a red wagon featuring a bust of Elvis that has led the parade for a number of years. Following Belle this time was another wagon float carrying a jester. Belle invited everyone to bring a float next year.

For the first year since the Mardi Gras party began, Melva Houston did not serve as Master of Music. She turned over the microphone to Rodney Glidewell and instead served in an honorary capacity.

It became obvious that a great many guests were first-time visitors when Don Belle asked for a show of hands of those who had never attended before. “I’m enjoying learning about Mardi Gras,” said Angela Carter, who had learned of the event the week before, at a meeting of the National Association of University Women.

Jonathan and Norma Snow of Dobson read about the event in The Mount Airy News and decided to buy tickets. “I’ve enjoyed it. The food was good,” said Jonathan Snow. His wife Norma had some issues with the New Orleans food. “I don’t like black pepper,” she said. The filé gumbo was a little hot for her, but the seafood gumbo was more to her liking.

Later in the evening, Mrs. Snow danced up a storm in the second line, waving a gold handkerchief as if she had been doing it for years, while Mr. Snow cheered her on from their table.

Revelers circle the Monsignor Duncan Center at Holy Angels Catholic Church in a ‘second line’ celebrating Mardi Gras on Friday. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_6217.jpg Revelers circle the Monsignor Duncan Center at Holy Angels Catholic Church in a ‘second line’ celebrating Mardi Gras on Friday. Bill Colvard | The News John Allen, Karen Elkhouja, Rodney Glidewell, Connie Glidewell and Michelle Jackson settle in for a night of Mardi Gras fun. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_6134.jpg John Allen, Karen Elkhouja, Rodney Glidewell, Connie Glidewell and Michelle Jackson settle in for a night of Mardi Gras fun. Bill Colvard | The News Columbiettes serve up a New Orleans dinner. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_6147.jpg Columbiettes serve up a New Orleans dinner. Bill Colvard | The News Melva Houston, taking it easy in her first year as honorary deejay, found a baby in her King cake. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_6176.jpg Melva Houston, taking it easy in her first year as honorary deejay, found a baby in her King cake. Bill Colvard | The News This table of Mardi Gras revelers included a number of first-time visitors to the annual event. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_6137.jpg This table of Mardi Gras revelers included a number of first-time visitors to the annual event. Bill Colvard | The News Jonathan and Norma Snow of Dobson made their way to Mardi Gras after reading about the party in the Mount Airy News. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_6173.jpg Jonathan and Norma Snow of Dobson made their way to Mardi Gras after reading about the party in the Mount Airy News. Bill Colvard | The News Hazel Wilmoth, Juanita Rogers, Mary Nicholson and Jane Needham pose for a photo in their Mardi Gras finery. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_6153.jpg Hazel Wilmoth, Juanita Rogers, Mary Nicholson and Jane Needham pose for a photo in their Mardi Gras finery. Bill Colvard | The News The Monsignor Duncan Center at Holy Angels Catholic Church was filled to capacity with Mardi Gras revelers on Friday night. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_6157.jpg The Monsignor Duncan Center at Holy Angels Catholic Church was filled to capacity with Mardi Gras revelers on Friday night. Bill Colvard | The News The Holy Angels’ Columbiette sponsor a Mardi Gras party every year. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_6162.jpg The Holy Angels’ Columbiette sponsor a Mardi Gras party every year. Bill Colvard | The News Adreann Belle and Lisa Goodin watch as Nora Goins wraps a slice of King cake for a takeout order. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_6165.jpg Adreann Belle and Lisa Goodin watch as Nora Goins wraps a slice of King cake for a takeout order. Bill Colvard | The News Jerri Rushing and Elaine Shoffner work the second line. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_6218.jpg Jerri Rushing and Elaine Shoffner work the second line. Bill Colvard | The News 2018’s Mardi Gras featured two wagon floats. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_6231.jpg 2018’s Mardi Gras featured two wagon floats. Bill Colvard | The News

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.