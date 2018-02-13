Bauguess caught after car chasethrough Beulah

LOWGAP — One of Surry County’s Most Wanted is in custody after a 10-mile chase from Beulah to Lowgap Monday.

Brandon Lee Bauguess, age 39, of 1673 Prison Camp Road, Dobson, has been in the weekly Most Wanted feature twice this year since a search warrant executed at the residence found meth and drug supplies, but not Bauguess.

In fact, Bauguess has been featured in Most Wanted four times in the past three and a half years.

In December 2014, he was wanted on charges of communicating threats, harassing phone calls and outstanding orders for arrest for failure to appear in court on other charges. In September 2015 he was wanted on charges of failure to appear in court on felony assault, inflicting serious bodily injury, and communicating threats.

Then this year on Jan. 2, deputies served warrants on Bauguess charging him with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

While at the house, deputies began to suspect there was more going on, but without probable cause, they weren’t able to search the house. The officers took Bauguess to the county jail for processing before working to get a search warrant.

Unfortunately, before the deputies could return to the house, Bauguess had already cleared processing and posted a $1,000 unsecured bond on the warrants and split.

Back at the residence on Prison Camp Road, authorities allegedly discovered 36 grams of meth, with a street value of $3,600, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a stolen enclosed trailer, the motorcycle and jewelry, stolen hunting equipment, tools, electronics and other items.

Not wanting to be caught, Bauguess reportedly failed to report for two different court dates last month.

He had a Jan. 8 court date for charges of assault and battery, two counts of assault inflicting serious injury, four counts of communicating threats, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, three counts of resisting an officer, two counts of assault on a government official, harassing phone calls, and injury to personal property.

On Jan. 18 he faced charges of possession of a stolen car, two counts of driving while license revoked (not impaired), speeding, failure to heed siren/lights, fleeing to elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger and several other driving-related charges, resisting an officer, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Monday morning, a county deputy reportedly came across Bauguess on Oak Grove Church Road (near Interstate 77) and reported in a little after 9 a.m. The sheriff’s office pursued the vehicle about seven miles west on N.C. 89 through Beulah, then south onto Ramey Creek Road and onto Warrior Mountain Lane in Lowgap.

The suspect allegedly attempted to escape on foot, but was caught.

“At the end of this pursuit, officers seized five grams of methamphetamine and a semi-automatic pistol that was stolen from Princeton, West Virginia,” said Sheriff Jimmy Combs.

“We were blessed no one was injured in this 10.5-mile chase where Mr. Bauguess had no regard for the safety of the citizens or the officers involved.”

Bauguess is being held in the Surry County Detention Center under a $520,000 bond and is charged with the following:

• Two counts of felony trafficking in meth;

• One count of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana;

• One count of possession of drug paraphernalia;

• One count felony possession/receive stolen property;

• One count felony receiving stolen property;

• One count felony flee to elude arrest;

• One count felony possession with intent to sell and deliver meth;

• One count felony maintain a drug vehicle;

• One count felony possession of a firearm by a felon;

• One count felony possession of a stolen firearm;

• One count driving while license revoked;

• One count operating a vehicle with a fictitious tag.

In addition to the charges from Jan. 2 and Feb. 12 Bauguess was served with several orders for arrest for failure to appear in court. Here are the charges for which he allegedly failed to appear:

• Two counts assault inflicting serious bodily injury;

• One count assault and battery;

• One count assault with physical injury;

• Five counts communicating threats;

• Three counts resisting a public officer;

• Two counts assault on government official;

• One count harassing phone calls;

• One count injury to personal property;

• One count possession of a schedule IV drug;

• One count possession marijuana and paraphernalia.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

