Police reports

• A Mount Airy man is facing 25 counts of failing to file/pay sales taxes, according to city police department reports. Keala Epps-Kapuni, of 1263-A N. South St., was served last Wednesday with criminal summonses on the misdemeanor offenses, which had been filed on Feb. 1 with the Winston-Salem office of the N.C. Department of Revenue as the complainant. Epps-Kapuni is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Feb. 26.

• Tony James Dupree, 49, of 145 Westwood Drive, has been arrested on forgery and seven other charges filed nearly a year ago in Henderson County. Dupree, who was taken into custody at his home last Wednesday night, is accused of two felonies, forging an endorsement and obtaining property by false pretense, and misdemeanor offenses including failing to work after being paid, misdemeanor larceny, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of failing to appear in court.

All those violations had been filed on April 12, 2017 in Henderson County. Dupree was confined in the Surry County Jail under an $8,700 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on April 4.

• Laken Renee Hutchens, 23, of 382 Liberty School Road, State Road, was served in Mount Airy with a criminal summons for a felony charge of obtaining property by false pretense on Jan. 22, which had been issued through the Elkin Police Department on Jan. 10 with no other details available. Hutchens’ court date is March 23.

• Police learned on Jan. 22 of a case of obtaining property by false pretense which had occurred five days before at Walmart, involving crossbow-related items valued at $65 including a broadhead X-bow, broadhead and X-bow kit. A known suspect allegedly stole items that then were returned for a gift card, police records state.

• A larceny violation charge was issued on Jan. 22 against Christopher Anthony Bottoms, 47, of 458 Old Highway 601, after an incident at Walmart in which he allegedly took unspecified merchandise, which was recovered. Bottoms’ court date is March 21.

• Garrett Tyler Knott, 22, of 142 N. Franklin Road, was served on Jan. 22 with a criminal summons charging him with possession of stolen goods, for which no details were listed. Knott is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on March 20.

• Breanna Paige Alford, 18, of 119 Impala Lane, was served with an outstanding criminal summons on a charge of second-degree trespassing after she was encountered during a Jan. 22 traffic stop on Rockford Street. The trespassing offense had been filed on March 1 of last year with a loss-prevention officer at Walmart listed as the complainant. Alford’s court date is today.