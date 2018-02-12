SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports:

Vivian Small Cox, of Pilot Mountain, reported the theft of a truck and tow dolly on Jan. 30. She said between Jan. 24-26 an unknown person came onto the property at 233 Hills Presbyterian Church Road and drove off in a red 1998 Dodge Dakota with a $500 tow dolly attached. Maximilian and Lisa Christoph also testified to the crime.

Beverly Jean Webster, of Mount Airy, and Athene Annuity and Life Company, of Iowa, reported fraud on Jan. 30. According to the report, on Jan. 19 there was an incident involving a check for $6,309.07. Further details were not given on the report, nor was any suspect listed.

Todd and Stephanie Williams, of 11986 N.C. 268, Elkin, reported a break-in Jan. 30. The couple said that sometime between 7:20 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. an unknown person broke into the home and stole some items. Reported missing were a Taurus .380-caliber handgun (valued at $200), a wooden jewelry box ($200), and a gold wedding ring set ($2,000). A door was damaged to gain entry, and the damage was estimated at $500.

Kimberly Glidewell and Dalton Tedder, of 138 Meadow Sweet Lane, Dobson, reported a theft at the residence on Jan. 30. They said at 2:27 p.m. that day that a person left with their chainsaw ($100) without permission.

Erin Marie Hurlock, of 194 Badgett Ave., Mount Airy, reported a stolen vehicle on Jan. 30. She said around 6:10-6:20 a.m. someone stole her 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan ($8,000).

Jackie Rodgers and Joseph Rodgers, of Mount Airy, reported a break-in of a garage at 864 Race Track Road, Mount Airy, on Feb. 4. They said around 11:30-11:40 p.m. the night before, someone broke into the garage and stole $4,500 in hand tools, $500 in sockets, a $500 Craftsman tool box system, and $200 in tractor top caps.

Christopher August Cooke, of 1538 U.S. 601, Mount Airy, reported a break-in of his SUV on Feb. 3. He said between Feb. 1-2, someone entered his 2008 Jeep Liberty and stole his wallet containing his driver’s license, Social Security card, debit card, insurance cards and his employee key card.

Ben Shannon Hall, of 108 Pebble Trail, Dobson, reported a break-in on Feb. 3. He said between 1:30-3:54 p.m. someone broke in, stole a $2,000 grandfather clock and clothing, and damaged a bedroom door.

Shelley May Atkins, of Mount Airy, reported a break-in of her vehicle while it was at 175 Cadle Ford Road, Mount Airy, on Feb. 2. She said someone stole a Taurus TCP-738 (.380-caliber) handgun, valued at $250.

Joanna Chaloueka, of 116 Fisher Valley Road, Dobson, reported a stolen car on Feb. 2. She said around 4:23 p.m. that day someone stole a wooden flat-bed trailer carrying her 1968 Chevrolet Camaro that she was planning to restore. The trailer and car were valued at $7,000.

Michael McMillian, of 202 Badgett Ave., Mount Airy, reported an attempt to steal his vehicle on Feb. 2. He said sometime between Jan. 28-31, someone damaged the steering column of his 1988 Isuzu Trooper ($800 damage) in an attempt to hot-wire the SUV.

Debra Lynette Felts, of Galax, Virginia, reported a theft from her vehicle Feb. 2 while at the home of Curt Andrew Lawson, of 349 Fireside Lane, Mount Airy. She said her 2017 Lexus NX200T was broken into overnight; reported stolen were a $300 Apple Watch, Halo AC/DC portable charger ($100) and a Target bag containing $20 in miscellaneous items.

Tabitha Renee Casstevens, of 2876 Perch Road, Pinnacle, reported a theft on Feb. 4. She said between 3 p.m. the day before and 3 p.m. of that day, someone stole her riding mower, a Husqvarna zero-turn ($1,000).

Jessup Floor Covering, of 3170 Cook School Road, Pilot Mountain, reported a damaged door on Feb. 4. James Jessup said that someone threw a flower pot through the glass of the door, causing $1,500 in damage.