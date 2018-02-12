Cedar Ridge does well in math contest

Melissa Sanders’ third, fourth and fifth grade AIG classes at Cedar Ridge Elementary came in first place in SumDog’s Northwest North Carolina Math Competition recently.
The week-long competition started on Friday, Jan. 26 and ran through Thursday, Feb. 1. Students had one week to complete 1,000 math problems online. The school which had the highest accuracy of correct problems won a free six month’s subscription of SumDog’s premium games.
Cedar Ridge students also held eight of the top ten scores of students competing.
Students in the Top Ten in the math competition, along with teacher Melissa Sanders (far left) are, first place – Ava McPeak; third place – Catherine Chaire; fourth place – Sparrow Krantz; fifth place – Grace Minton; sixth place – David Schuyler; and ninth place – EmmaGrey Dorsett. Students not pictured are Jonah Galyean, who finished second, and Caiden Doby, who was seventh.
All of the Cedar Ridge Elementary School AIG students who participated in the competition SumDog’s Northwest North Carolina Math Competition pose for a photo. They are, from left, teacher Melissa Sanders, Sparrow Krantz, Lexi Smith, Grace Minton, Gabriel Chamberlain, Gabby Richardson, Alexzandria Lawson, EmmaGrey Dorsett, Clayton Hampton, Aiden Jester, Jayden Hampton, Skylar Shoff, David Schuyler, Chico Rios, Catherine Chaire, Ava McPeak, Alyssa Collins, Gracie George, and Lyla Holder.