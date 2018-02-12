Cedar Ridge does well in math contest

Melissa Sanders’ third, fourth and fifth grade AIG classes at Cedar Ridge Elementary came in first place in SumDog’s Northwest North Carolina Math Competition recently.

The week-long competition started on Friday, Jan. 26 and ran through Thursday, Feb. 1. Students had one week to complete 1,000 math problems online. The school which had the highest accuracy of correct problems won a free six month’s subscription of SumDog’s premium games.

Cedar Ridge students also held eight of the top ten scores of students competing.