Filing begins for state, local offices

The 2018 political season gets officially underway Monday when the filing period opens for a number of positions in state and county government.

“We encourage anybody considering running for office to come out and file,” said Susan Jarrell, director of Surry County Board of Elections. “Filing begins at 12 noon on Monday.” The filing period ends at noon on Feb. 28.

Recent changes in districts for the N.C. House of Representatives and N.C. Senate have two districts in each occupying parts of Surry County. In the House, District 90, with incumbent representative Sarah Stevens, will be joined by District 91 for which Surry County was previously not a part.

About two-thirds of Surry County is now included in Senate District 45, which was previously not the case. The remainder of the county is in District 30, where Shirley Randleman is the incumbent senator. However, since Randleman lives in Wilkes County, the senator now will have to run for reelection in District 45.

The filing fee for both House and Senate is $207. Filing fees are set by state statute, according to Jarrell, and are set at one percent of annual salary, except for positions like a board of education which are not intended as full-time jobs. Those have a nominal filing fee of $5. Municipalities set their own filing fees by local ordinance.

Two countywide offices are also up for election this year, clerk of court and sheriff. Teresa O’Dell is incumbent clerk and Jimmy Combs is the current sheriff, appointed by county commissioners in April to replace Graham Atkinson after his resignation to take a state position. Filing fee for clerk of court is $892 and filing fee for sheriff is $614.

Three county commissioners seats are up for election this year: the Mount Airy district, currently held by Larry Phillips, the South district now held by Chairman Eddie Harris, and the central district now held by R.F. “Buck” Golding. The filing fee for county commissioner seats is $80.

Filing also begins Monday for three non-partisan offices on the county Board of Education: the District 2 seat now held by Mamie McKinney Sutphin, the District 3 seat now held by Earlie Coe and the District 4 seat now held by Chair Terri Mosley. Filing fee for school board is $5.

Filing begins for two seats on the Elkin Board of Education and will remain open until August 6. Filing for Soil and Water Conservation Supervisor won’t begin until June.

Filing periods for Mount Airy Board of Education, Dobson and Pilot Mountain town commissioners and Pilot Mountain mayor begin in July.

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

