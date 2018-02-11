In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Jeffery Bolen to Stephen White Lot 58 Forest Knoll Section III PB 7 118 $293

– Jerry and Teresa Caudle to Cossie Ayers Tract 1 0.90 acres and tract 2 1.10 acres in Mount Airy $20

– Leon and Darlene Haynes to Steven and Charlotte Sharp Lots 41-44 Block B J.D. Smith Estate Subdivision PB 3 109 $181

– Ray and Lou Anne White to Lou Smith 8.65 acres in Mount Airy $76

– William Stahl to Timoth Dawdy Tract 1 Lot 24 Section II Mountain View Properties Subdivision PB 18 22 and Tract 2 1.765 acres $220

– Karl and Vanessa Wade to Robert and Kristie Szarpa 5.824 acres PB 30 109 $110

– Estate of Sam R. Holt to Gregory Scott 1 acre PB 19 84 Estate of Sam R. Holt File No. 16 E 385 $147

– Thomas P Reed Revocable Living Trust to Carl and Teresa Shelton 2.39 acres Lot 2 and 2.30 Acres Lot 3 Rutledge Ridge Subdivision PB 27 5 and 15 17 $53

– Joseph Reid to Steven Woods Lot 2 Oxbow Corporation PB 8 107 in Mount Airy $160

– Susan Watson to Jacob and Jill Cave 13.71 acres in Mount Airy $220

– The Lara Group LLC to Susana Ibarra 0.8572 acres in Stewarts Creek $48

– Dennis and Diane Davis to Stephanie and Donald Boyles Lots Subdivision PB 15 10 and 21 Long Hill $286

– Wilbur and Bonnie Hawks to Brian Mauldin and Roger Cox 1.17 acres in Mount Airy $100

– Landon Horton to Ronald and Denise Pack 2.63 acres in Westfield $40

– Dustin Smith to Jennifer Cudd Lot 15 Section 2 Knollwood PB 11 45 Stewarts Creek $210

– Garry and Angela Cox to Janet and Thomas Johnson 0.053 acres $1

– Charlie Miller to Kent and Lynn Whitaker 7.853 acres Tract 3 PB 23 20 Rockford $120

– Charles and Pamela Norman to Hull Brothers Lumber Company Inc. 1.426 acres $10

– Ruby Tuesday Inc. to Store Spe Ruby Tuesday 2017-8, LLC Parcel 1 Ruby Tuesday Tract PB 21 50 $2,180

– Steven and Nancy Spencer to Gary and Avis Shinault 2.15 acres Lots Block B and C Crestwood Development PB 4 189 in Pilot Mountain $276

– Estate of Fred E. Marshall to Simcon Investments LLC Tract 1.74 acres and 6.14 acres tract 2 .66 acres and Tract 3 .66 acres in Mount Airy $130

– Estate of Margot D. Sams to Sherman Davis Lot 7 Section 6 Town and Country Woods PB 7 107 in Mount Airy Estate of Margot D Sams File 17 E 225 $142

– Kimberly Kirkman to Jeffrey and Bridget Gammons 5 acres PB 19 156 in Stewarts Creek $190

– Vernon and Shelby O’Toole to Robert and Lynn Balsdon Lot 15 Westover Park PB 4 11 in Elkin $260

– Charles and Martha Vaughn to KDC Properties of Mount Airy LLC .6 acres Franklin $20