Police reports

• A Winston-Salem man was arrested Tuesday after fleeing from a traffic stop on Main Street in Mount Airy, according to city police department reports. After he was taken into custody in the West Pine/Marshall Street area, Javon Willis Vernon, 22, was charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer; careless/reckless driving; and driving while license revoked. He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for a Feb. 28 appearance in District Court.

• A break-in occurred Thursday at the apartment of Eduardo Mandujano in the 1000 block of Spring Street, which involved the theft of a 30-inch Roku television set valued at $150. Entry was gained through a window.

• Adrian Tyler West, 22, of 283 Maple Drive, was arrested on Jan. 20 on offenses including possession of counterfeit currency, a felony; simple possession of marijuana; possession of marijuana; and a Dec. 6 domestic violence protective order violation. West’s arrest at Circle K on North Main Street stemmed from an encounter with police in reference to a suspicious-vehicle call. He was confined in the county jail under a $5,000 secured bond, with a Feb. 26 court date set in the case.

• Alicia Michelle Atkins, 32, of 141 W. Poplar St., was served with warrants on Jan. 19 on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; maintaining a drug dwelling; and conspiring to sell and deliver a controlled substance. Atkins also is accused of misdemeanor violations of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All six offenses had been issued on Jan. 16 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. Atkins was jailed under a $75,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on March 22.

• Gary Christopher Hicinbothem Jr., 24, of 131 North View Drive, Pilot Mountain, was arrested on Jan. 14 on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a Jan. 10 order for arrest (for which no details were listed) after police encountered him at a residence at 141 W. Poplar St. during a civil disturbance call. Hicinbothem was located during a consent search of the house and found to be the subject of the outstanding warrant.

During a routine search after his arrest, a plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance allegedly was located in Hicinbothem’s mouth, leading to the meth-related offense. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond and is to be in District Court on March 12.

• Jacob Harley Wood, 28, of 864 Red Brush Road, is facing charges of larceny, possession of stolen goods, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia as the result of a Jan. 10 incident at Walmart, where Wood allegedly took items valued at $94 which were recovered. He was slated for a March 22 Surry District Court appearance and has been banned from the store.