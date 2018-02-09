Shelter’s Tailgate Fundraider scores

While most people were gearing up for the Super Bowl on Sunday, the Shepherd’s House was holding its 14th-annual fundraiser at Cross Creek Country Club the night before.

With a sold-out event, the Shepherd’s House Tailgate Fundraiser scored big to benefit those less fortunate, raising more than $83,000 for the organization.

“Our community, its businesses and the many organizations that gave items for the silent and live auctions, along with so many individuals participating, truly put the event over the top Saturday night with another record financial take in for the night’s event and the event as a whole,” said Director Mary Boyles.

“The biggest winner of the night was the Shepherd’s House,” Boyles added.

Besides the Shepherd’s House, the big winners of the evening were Carolyn Wagoner and June Key, holders of the winning drawdown ticket good for a cash prize of $10,000. Claudia Bryant, past board member and longtime supporter of the Shepherd’s House, sold the winning ticket to Wagoner and Key, who gave back a portion of their winnings to the Shepherd’s House.

The night began with board chair Mike Bowman welcoming guests and recognizing the many volunteers, staff and board members that worked together to make the event possible.

Boyles then shared the highlights of 2017. The homeless shelter served 261 clients during the year, but was forced to turn away 500 additional people due to lack of space.

Boyles recognized Workforce Unlimited for their partnership in employing 96 percent of the shelter’s clients in the past two years. Also recognized was executive board member Traci George for her dedication in chairing this event for the past five years. Through her leadership, more than $250,000 has been raised for the organization.

The Tailgate event became ‘standing room only’ after the sold-out dinner portion of the evening concluded and additional guests were admitted to participate in the remainder of the evening’s events.

Dustin and Mark Rogers, of Rogers Realty, kicked off the shelter’s largest yet live auction which included a beach house, jewelry, designer purse, mini dirt bike and live concerts donated by Will Jones and Rachel Johnson.

“We are thankful year after year for those businesses, organizations and local supporters for the items donated for our silent auction, and the live auction,” said Boyles.

This annual event helps to provide and assist the many needs for the homeless in and around Surry County.

“We are extremely fortunate and blessed for all you, our community, did in helping us raise over $83,000 at this year’s Tailgate Fundraiser,” said Boyles. “Your continued commitment to helping those less fortunate continues to bless the lives of many and contributes in restoring hope and rebuilding lives every day.”

“From its beginning, The Shepherds House has provided more than 54,000 nights of shelter to over 1,800 women, children and men in need and also provided more than 158,000 meals to those clients served. Without your support, local businesses and the community this much needed ministry would not exist,” Boyles said.

For additional information on how to support The Shepherd’s House and its programs, call Mary Boyles at 336-786-1420. Monetary donations can be sent to to P.O. Box 1722, Mount Airy, NC, 27030, and all other donations can be delivered to the Shepherd’s House at 227 Rockford St., Mount Airy, NC 27030.

