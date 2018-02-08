Lenten services to begin Feb. 14

The Mount Airy Ministerial Association will be sponsoring the 2018 Lenten Services this year.

Mount Airy Wesleyan Church will be the host church for this year’s events. Weekly programs will start on Wednesday, Feb. 14, and continue each Wednesday through March 28. Services will begin at noon and end 12:30 p.m. with a meal to be provided in the Church Fellowship Hall.

The service format from previous years will continue with a different pastor speaking at each of the services. The pastor of Mount Airy Wesleyan, Rev. Eric Smith, will speak at the first service on Feb. 14.

The remaining Wednesdays in Lent will feature Dr. David Sparks of Flat Rock Pentecostal Holiness on Feb. 21, Dr. Darrell Tate of Highland Park Baptist on Feb. 28, Dr. Neil Routh of Grace Moravian on March 7, Rev. Austin Caviness of Salem Fork Christian Church on March 14, Rev. Richard Loman on March 21, and Father Larry Heiney of Holy Angels Catholic Church on March 28

Good Friday

The Mount Airy Ministerial Association will conclude the 2018 Lenten season with a Good Friday Service on the “Seven Last Words” at Franklin Heights United Methodist Church. This service will begin at noon and conclude at 2 p.m on Good Friday, March 30.

The first word, Luke 23:34 “Father forgive them for they know not what they do” will be brought by Rev. Bud Cameron of Franklin Heights United Methodist Church.

The second word, Luke 23:43 “Today shall thou be with me in Paradise” will be brought by Dr. David Sparks of Flat Rock Pentecostal Holiness Church.

The third word, John 19: 26-27 “Woman behold thy son, son behold thy mother” will be brought by Evangelist Florence Green of Mt.Nebo Holiness Church.

The fourth word, Matthew 27:46 “My God, my God, why has thou forsaken me?” will be delivered by Rev. Jim Vaught of Calvary Assembly of God.

The fifth word, John 19:28 “I thirst” will be delivered by Rev. Vassie Vaught of The First Church of the Brethren.

The sixth word, John 19:30 “It is finished” will be delivered by Bro. Bob Ward of Tabernacle Baptist Church.

The seventh word, Luke 23:46 “Father into thy hands I commend my spirit” will be delivered by Bro. George Randall of Rocky Ford Christian Church.

Pastor D.M. Dalton, 2018 president of the Mount Airy Ministerial Association, asks of the community, “Please be in prayer for the services and for those participating. May we not forget the importance of this time of year and the sacrifice that was made for each of us. God bless”

Mount Airy Wesleyan Church is located at 2063 S. Main St. Mount Airy, and Franklin Heights United Methodist Church is at 416 S. Franklin Rd. Mount Airy.