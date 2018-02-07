North Surry cadets earn scholarships

Cadets Reid and Quinn Walker from North Surry High School Air Force JROTC have received a scholarship to participate in a private pilot license training program over the summer of 2018.

They are two of 120 AFJROTC cadets around the world to receive the scholarship from Headquarters AFJROTC, Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, Alabama.

More than 700 cadets applied for one of the 120 scholarships. There are more than 120,000 high school students enrolled in AFJROTC at more than 880 high schools in the United States and overseas. The scholarship covers transportation to a university with a flight training school, room and board, academics and flight hours required to earn a private pilot license. The scholarship is valued at $20,000.

The Flight Academy Scholarship Program is a new Air Force-level initiative in collaboration with the commercial aviation industry to address the national civilian and military pilot shortage. AFJROTC has been charged by the Air Force Aircrew Crisis Task Force to bring back the “luster of aviation” to high school students and increase diversity in aviation fields.