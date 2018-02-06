SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• James Fields Burton, 37, of N.C. 268, Elkin, was served warrants Jan. 30 for Yadkin County, two dated Jan. 25 and one from March 2017.

He is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver, and maintaining a drug dwelling. He was given a $5,000 unsecured bond with a court date to be decided later for Yadkinville.

• James Henry Tate, 26, of Capital Lane, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Jan. 30 on a charge of larceny. The complainant is listed as Timmy Wayne Galyean of Mount Airy. Tate was given a March 2 court date.

• Cherie Miranda Gibson, 31, of Sunset Avenue, Elkin, was served a criminal summons Jan. 30 on a charge of simple assault. The victim is listed as Richard Leroy Gibson III of the home. She was given a March 2 court date.

• Adam Kane Westmoreland, 27, of Bryant Mill Road, Ararat, was served an order for arrest Jan. 30 on a charge of failure to pay child support, dated Sept. 18. He was given a $424.72 cash bond and a Feb. 8 court date.

• Codie Mackenzie Oneil Clement, 25, of Buck Shoals Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Jan. 31 on charges of obtaining property by false pretense, conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense, and larceny. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and a March 20 court date.

According to the court docket, she has five court dates in the next month and a half.

On Feb. 13 she faces a charge of larceny.

On Feb. 19 the charges are attempted breaking and entering of a building, attempted breaking and entering of a vending machine, injury to personal property, shoplifting by concealment, possession of meth and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. On Feb. 26 is a third charge for possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 12 is in Forsyth County for a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. March 20 is back in Surry for the three new charges.

• Joel Albert Lane, 18, of H.G. Lewis Road, Thurmond, was served warrants Feb. 1, charged with two counts of assault on a female and one count of larceny. The victim is listed as Cassandra Kay Dillard of Dobson. Lane was given no bond with a Feb. 23 court date.

• Joel David Mitchell, 37, of Floyd, Virginia, was served warrants Feb. 1 on charges of a female and communicating threats, dated Jan. 23. The victim is listed as Sylvia Simpson of Mount Airy. He was given no bond and a Feb. 23 court date.

• Faith Nichole Rosendahl, 23, of Single Tree Lane, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Feb. 1 for failure to appear in court that day on a charge of aiding and abetting larceny. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and an April 17 court date.

She also has a March 27 court date for charges of driving while license revoked (not impaired), driving with no insurance and having a canceled or revoked license plate.

• Anthony Briggs Church Bottoms, 26, of Old U.S. 601, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Feb. 1 for failure to appear in court Jan. 11. The charges were obtaining property by false pretense, possession of stolen goods, conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense, and identity theft. He was given a $1,895 cash bond and a Feb. 6 court date.

He also has an April 20 court date for the charge of driving while license revoked (not impaired).

• Donta Maurice Chambers, 45, of Old Buck Shoals Road, Mount Airy, was served warrants Feb. 2 for multiple counts from December.

He is charged with identity theft and felony conspiracy from Dec. 6 and larceny by removing/deactivating a shoplifting device and possession of stolen goods from Dec. 9. He was given a $3,500 unsecured bond and court dates of Feb. 7 and Feb. 21.

• Christopher Noel Chilton, 39, of Nursery Lane, Ararat, was served a warrant Feb. 2 for two counts of passing a worthless check. The complainant is listed as Brian Mauldin of Mount Airy. He was given a $300 cash bond and a March 16 court date.

He also has a March 2 court date for two counts of driving while license revoked (not impaired), excessive window tinting, driving with no insurance, having a canceled or revoked license plate, use of a red or blue light in a vehicle, and misdemeanor probation violations.

He also has a March 5 court date for charges of driving while license revoked (not impaired), possession of an altered or fictitious driver’s license, and misdemeanor probation violations.