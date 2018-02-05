Police reports

• Mayberry Mall was the target of a vandalism incident in recent days, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. It was discovered Saturday, involving an unknown suspect spray-painting the side of the mall building, causing damage estimated at $500.

• William Bryant Boyd Jr., 65, of 117 Firewalker Lane, was arrested Saturday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia after he was encountered by police during a suspicious-vehicle investigation at the Sheetz convenience store. The investigation included a probable-cause search that led to Boyd being confined in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond on the drug offenses. He is scheduled to appear in District Court on March 6.

• Randy Lane Magaraci, 39, of 106 Chad’s Way, was cited on a charge of possession of stolen goods and arrested for failing to appear in court on Jan. 18 after being encountered on Dogwood Drive near Wrenn Avenue by police answering a suspicious-person call. Magaraci was wanted for failing to appear in court in Brunswick County, the subject of a warrant filed on March 1 of last year. He was jailed under a $1,000 secured bond and slated to appear in District Court in Dobson on Feb. 21.

• Kendall Shane Ziglar, 31, of 237 Jones School Road, was arrested on charges of larceny; resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer; and possession of marijuana on Jan. 14 after officers responded to a fight call at the residence Ziglar shares with his father on Jones School Road. It was determined that he allegedly had stolen $54 from Gabriel Ziglar, the father, and attempted to flee the residence with the money.

After a brief foot pursuit, he was apprehended by Officer T.G. Riddle, but allegedly attempted to pull away from the officer while being placed under arrest. A subsequent search allegedly turned up a silver smoking device containing marijuana in a pants pocket of Ziglar’s, police records also state. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on March 12.

• Damiqua Patrae Duncan, 21, of 858 Willow St., was arrested on violations including charges of felonious possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no operator’s license after a traffic stop on Jan. 13. Duncan was jailed under a $1,000 secured bond, with Feb. 14 her court date.