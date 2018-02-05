Library has ‘Bring Child to Library Day’

At Saturday’s annual Bring your Child to the Library event, 13 young performers entertained an audience of more than 50 family, friends and well-wishers with the play “A Perfect Snowman.”

Mount Airy branch librarian Pat Gwyn said the event would include the play put on by the young actors, and afterward some games and an opportunity to check out some books.

“We’re always glad for children to use the library,” said Gwyn. She said earlier Saturday morning a grandmother and little boy came in to return a huge stack of books and then checked out another huge stack to take with them.

“It’s a thrill for us to see them use lots of things from the collection,” she said.

The Young Actor Drama Workshop students who performed “A Perfect Snowman” ranged widely in age and experience, according to assistant librarian Angela Llewellyn, who produced the play.

Ella Glyn Hopkins (age 6) was the youngest cast member and Olivia Jessup (19) was the oldest.

“Some have been Dewey’s since they were 12 (Deweys are members of the library’s teen acting troupe, The Dewey Decimal Players), some have done some Young Actors Workshops, but three were brand new. I’ve never worked with them before,” said Llewellyn.

Payton Barrett was one of the first-time actors. “I haven’t done any plays at school,” said Payton. “It was really amazing. It helped me with stage fright and anxiety.”

Llewellyn asked Payton how old she is.

“Twelve,” said Payton.

“You’re old enough for Deweys.” said Llewellyn. Payton smiled.

“A Perfect Snowman” is a children’s book that Llewellyn adapted for performance. The play came together after only four after-school meetings. The first Tuesday in January was auditions and casting, and the remaining three Tuesdays were rehearsals. “Mostly we practiced who stands where,” said Llewellyn. “They learned all their lines at home.”

“I’m always amazed how they pull it off,” said Llewellyn. “They take ownership and come here ready to work. I admire their talent.”

Llewellyn said 13 kids came out for this play, but sometimes there are 20, and somehow the number of parts and the number of actors always works out. “We’ve always been able to make it work.”

“A Perfect Snowman” was based on the book of the same name by Preston McDaniels. The cast consisted of: Hannah Lichvar as Raven, Alma Parsons as Nanny, Noah Marley as Dicken Stewart, Madison Mallory as Mary Stewart, Lily Thomas as Puppy, William Carpenter as Charles Stewart and The Snowman, Timmy Carpenter as Patrick the butler, Hope Lichvar as Squirrel, Andie Horton as Cat, Olivia Jessup as Mother Rabbit, Lauren Wishart as Baby Rabbit, Ella Glyn Hopkins as Carol, a little girl, and Payton Barrett as Narrator.

The cast of "A Perfect Snowman" awaits their cue before Saturday's performance of "A Perfect Snowman" at Mount Airy Public Library's Take Your Child to the Library Day. The cast of "A Perfect Snowman" takes their curtain call. Angela Llewellyn advised a full house about upcoming programs at the library. From left are Lauren Wishart (Baby Rabbit), Olivia Jessup (Mother Rabbit) and William Carpenter (The Snowman). The perfect snowman makes his first appearance.

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

