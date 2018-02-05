Dobson Elementary holds blood drive

The Dobson Elementary Student Council recently sponsored a blood drive, working with the American Red Cross to set up and operate the event.
“We are so thankful for everyone who came out to give blood, donated their time or snacks for the event. We went beyond our goal of 40 units and actually collected 41 units of blood,” said Christal Freeman, student council sponsor at the school.
Teachers, parents, and others came in and donated blood during the drive.
Shelley Higgins, a parent of one of the students at Dobson Elementary School, donates blood at the school’s recent blood drive.
Fifth grade teacher and student council sponsor Christal Freeman poses for a picture along with several Dobson Elementary School student council members while she’s donating blood during the school’s recent blood drive.
Dobson Elementary School Student Council member Lily O’Neal hangs out with her mother, Jeni O’Neal, while her mom gives blood during the school’s recent blood drive.