Dobson Elementary holds blood drive

The Dobson Elementary Student Council recently sponsored a blood drive, working with the American Red Cross to set up and operate the event.

“We are so thankful for everyone who came out to give blood, donated their time or snacks for the event. We went beyond our goal of 40 units and actually collected 41 units of blood,” said Christal Freeman, student council sponsor at the school.

Teachers, parents, and others came in and donated blood during the drive.