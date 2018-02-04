In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– The Rodney Alan Brintle Revocable Living Trust to Jaco Cassell Tract 1 Lots 28 and 29 Circle Drive Development PB 6 15 and Tract 2 Lot 30 W.F Albert and Spofard Cave Subdivision PB 6 15 Dobson $197

– Bruce Corsnitz to Brandy Bondurant 1.56 acres in Stewarts Creek $30

– James and Sandra Hamlin to Dillon and Amanda Pugh 0.887 acres in Bryan Township $240

– Patrick and Marlana Jarrell to Matthew and Kristina Swift 0.96 acres $288

– Fredrick and Phyllis to Bear Creek Enterprises and Holdings LLC Tract in Mount Airy $310

– Kenneth and Pamela to Terry and Alma Tate Tract in Mount Airy $220

– Darryl and Nita Vaughan to Reyna Mendez 0.553 acres in Mount Airy $210

– Carolyn A. Ferris Family Trust to S.A. Hennis Revocable Trust Lots 52 and 53 PB 5 40 $600

– William and Lucinda Drew to Joshua and Kelly Burchette 2 Tracts Lot 9 and 9-A Oak Lane Development PB 11 159 and PB 15 111 in Elkin $1,055

– Sharon Flippin to Tanner and Chelsey Reeves Tract 1 0.506 Acres 22,051 square feet and Tract 2 0.325 acres in Westfield $164

– Nicholas and Michelle Gilley to Efren and Carmen Ruiz 28.000 acres PB 31 174 in Mount Airy $280

– Jackie and Elaine Hemric to Richard Hodges 9.90 acres in Marsh $160

– Rickie and Kay Mabe to Travis Stanley Tract 1 10 acres and Tract 2 9.39 acres in Dobson $114

– Jerry and Jo Ann Mears to Mark and Vickie Crabb 2.21 acres in North Westfield $24

– Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Robin Turner Tract 130 Forest Hill Drive Elkin $60

– Mark and Sheila Spencer to Brandi and Kennis Burkhart 0.72 acres Lot 19 Woodbridge Subdivision PB 14 55 in Mount Airy $274

– Jason and Jill Tweet to Joey and Marisa Mason Tract in Pilot Mountain $330

– Wanda and Larry Conner to Surry Endeavor LLC Tract 1 17,989 square feet Tract 2 18079 square feet tract 3 .276 acres Tract 4 .201 acres and Tract 5 17960 square feet Dobson $1,230

– Billy and Wanda Valentine to Mitchell Slate and Courtney Pruitt Lot 5 PB 8 118 Lynne Woods acres in Mount Airy $220

– Mark and Martha Williams to Old Hickory of Boy Scouts Of America Inc. Tract in Franklin $300

– Mary Cockerham to Terry and Danny Ramsland 0.940 acres PB 34 145 in Elkin $240

– Paul Bowman to North Joy Lot 9 PB 1 126 in Mount Airy $29

– Bunker Woods Associates LLC to Scenic Holdings LLC Tracts in Mount Airy $8,000

– Glenn and Jackie Cooke to John and Idalina Snow 2 acres in Mount Airy $50

– Rodger Griffith to Roxanne Tenorio 5.67 acres PB 4 220 $90

– Julia H. Hall Revocable Trust to Justin and Alicia McLamb 20.021 acres PB 34 142 in Dobson $120

– Lori Thomas to Michael and Stacey Webb to 0.35 acres Lot 32 Northwood Subdivision PB 3 169 in Mount Airy $304

– Jimmy and Judy Vaught to Katrina and William Potts Lot 67-70 Franklin Heights PB 1 71 in Mount Airy $180

– XO Proper Inc to Vinchenzo Chaloupka 7.227 acres in Franklin $94

– Dennis and Helen France to Eloy and Rosa Torres Tract in Mount Airy $110

– Estate of Harvey Winford Handy SR. to Brandon Combs Lot 38 White Pine Hills Subdivision PB 6 72 Mount Airy Estate of Harvey Winford Handy SR 17 E 795 $150

– Marcus and Jean English to Marcus English 1.6 acres $356

– Estate of Troy Mclendon Johnson to Mario Rodriguez Lots 6 and 7 PB 3 98 Fairview Subdivision Mount Airy Estate of Troy Mclendon Johnson Estate File 16 E 318 $42

– Scott and Stacy Gibson to James and Lorraine Hartness 0.3374 acres $170

– Kathryn Hodges to Gary and Stacy Williams Tract 1 4.996 Acres and Tract 2 8.706 acres PB 34 150 in Franklin $408

– Rachel Inman to Dempsey and Karen Pell Lot 2 Benton Hicks Property in Mount Airy $127

– William and Dolores Lowe to Donna and Leon Joyce 3.58 acres in Westfield $76

– Markos Botsiares LLC to Kodiak Drive Ventures LLC 2.136 acres 139 Kodiak Lane in Mount Airy $1,650

– Anne and Mark Towe to Donald and Susan Harman 1.775 acres PB 34 38 in Mount Airy $358

– Karen Miley to Jeremy and Amanda Johnson 1.208 acres in Elkin $208

– Ronnie and Deniece Taylor to Thomas and Angela Umstead 2 Tracts in Mount Airy $40

– Carrie and Dennis Thompson to Jerriat Jessup Lots 5 and 6 PB 20 108 $430

– Jeffery Bolen and Stacey Bowman to Stephen White Lot 58 Forest Knoll Section III PB 7 118 $293

– Ray and Lou Anne White to Lou Smith 8.65 acres in Mount Airy $76

– William Stahl to Timoth Dawdy Tract 1 Lot 24 Section II Mountain View Properties Subdivision PB 18 22 and Tract 2 1.765 acres $220

– Karl and Vanessa Wade to Robert and Kristie Szarpa 5.824 acres PB 30 109 $110

