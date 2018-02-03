Posted on by

L.H. Jones hosts Black History movie

In recognition of Black History Month, “Marshall,” the first film in a month-long series is screened Saturday at L.H. Jones Family Resource Center on Jones School Road. The series — titled “Documentaries About Life Experiences of African-Americans” — will also include “Loving” on Feb. 10; “Selma” on Feb. 17; and “Glory,” Feb. 24. Dr. Evelyn Thompson, center, introduces Saturday’s film.


Bill Colvard | The News

