Mount Airy Police Reports

• A Siloam man was served with warrants Tuesday in the city on a series of charges including assault by strangulation, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. In addition that felony violation that had been issued through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 21, Timothy John Starkey II, 39, of 1387 Quaker Church Road, is charged with offenses of felonious restraint and assault on a female which were filed the same day.

Police records also show a violation of communicating threats against Starkey along with five orders for arrest for failing to appear in court in Forsyth County and another in Surry, all with no filing dates listed. He was confined in the Surry County Jail with no bond figure listed and is to appear in District Court on Feb. 12.

• Property was discovered stolen Monday from a 2007 Ford Explorer owned by Amanda Lynn Evans, a South Main Street resident. While at a Churchill Lane location, the vehicle’s battery and catalytic converter were taken along with its license plate, number EAY2272. A known suspect is said to have been involved in the crime, for which no monetary loss was listed.

• A second-degree trespassing offense charge was issued Tuesday against Gary Ray Dowell, 68, of 802 Spring St., as a result of Dowell allegedly being on the premises of Northern Hospital of Surry County — from which he had been banned in March 2016 by NHSC security personnel. A March 29 court date was set in the case.

Dowell was charged with the same offense at the hospital on Jan. 13, Nov. 16 and Oct. 9.

• A license plate, number EKV3159, was discovered stolen on Jan. 21 from a 1997 Toyota 4Runner SR5 owned by Christina Berger McMillian, an Apple Drive resident. The tag was taken while the vehicle was at Dollar General on South Main Street, where McMillian is employed.