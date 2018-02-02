SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports:

• Richard Helms and Todd Jessup, both of State Road, and Phil Royal, of Elkin, reported a break-in on Jan. 23 at 1050 U.S. 21, the address for State Road Self Storage. The three men reported multiple storage units had been broken into between Jan. 21-23 with items stolen from the units. A list of those items was not printed with the report.

Three days later, another family reported missing items from that location. Carolyn Minton and Chris Minton, of State Road, said their items were last known secure on Jan. 14.

Reported taken were a Defender 6031 gun safe with about six or seven guns inside ($2,700), an easy chair ($500), drill press ($400), and air compressor.

Last October, two other men reported break-ins of their storage units at this location.

Alan Ethan Unsworth, of Dobson, reported taken two Dewalt toolboxes with tools (valued at $300), six barstools ($400) and a lamp ($100). Mark Goins of State Road, said he lost a 10-drawer Craftsman tool chest filled with tools ($1,000), a Husky air compressor ($230), four jack stands with diamond plating ($200) and a red and white garden tiller ($150).

• Bobby Keith Jessup, of Pilot Mountain, reported being robbed on Jan. 23. He said around 9:40 a.m. that day he was attacked by three unknown subjects in the area of McBride Road and East Pine Street in Flat Rock. He said the people struck him with their fists and then took his money, which was about $30 in cash.

• Daniel Garth, of Mount Airy, reported vandalism and theft at Family Dollar in Pilot Mountain on Jan. 23. Garth reported that about 8:35 a.m. someone damaged items inside the store on Old Westfield Road and took two items out of the store. The items listed as stolen were a men’s black T-shirt (valued at $8) and a pair of men’s mesh shorts ($8). Listed as damaged were a men’s long-sleeve T-shirt ($16), two men’s shirts ($8 each) and a pair of men’s shorts ($8). The case is marked as under further investigation.

• Samona Creasy, of Abner Lane, Mount Airy, reported a theft of gas at the residence on Jan. 24. Between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. an unknown person stole a 5-gallon gas can and a 1-gallon gas can and tossed an empty gas can into the weeds near the residence. The value of the cans was listed at $35 and the gas at $15.

• Andy Gentry, of State Road, reported receiving a counterfeit bill at Subway on Jan. 24. Gentry said the incident happened on Jan. 19 around 4:30 p.m. at the Subway on West Pine Street near Interstate 77. The $100 bill was seized. When the culprit is found, the county intends to file charges of counterfeiting and obtaining property by false pretense (the food purchased).

• Robert Lane, of Little Creek Lane, Pilot Mountain, reported a break-in on Jan. 27. Lane said between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. someone used a blunt instrument to break a glass patio door to gain entrance. A replacement door is valued at $1,500, and damage to the vinyl siding at $200. Any stolen items were not listed on the report.

• Evelyn Bobbitt, of Holly Springs Road, Mount Airy, reported a vandalism on Jan. 29. Between 1-3:30 p.m., she said someone broke a front window ($200) on the home.

• Juan Campos, of Dobson, reported a stolen trailer on Jan. 29. Emily Willard, of Mount Airy, is also listed as a witness as Campos said a subject took a 48-foot flat bed trailer ($11,000) without permission on Jan. 22 at 5 p.m. from 268 Old U.S. 601, Mount Airy. No suspects were listed, and the report says the case is under investigation.

• Anthony Aquilano, of Red Hill Creek Headstart, reported a vandalism and attempted theft on Jan. 29. He said sometime between Jan. 26-Jan. 29 a person attempted to steal the well pump of the business at 113 McMickle School Road in Dobson. The water lines and power source were cut from the pump.

• Yvonne and James Keibler, of Westhampton Lane, Mount Airy, reported the theft of a laptop on Jan. 29. The two said the laptop was last in their possession Nov. 25, and the person who had it failed to return the computer to them. The HP 156 laptop is valued at $250.