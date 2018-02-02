Students honored by DAR

The Jonathan Hunt Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a tea at Parkwood Assisted Living in Elkin recently to honor the good citizens selected from seniors in eight high schools located in the chapter district.

The purpose of the Good Citizens scholarship program is to encourage and reward qualities of good citizenship, including dependability, service, scholarship and patriotism.

The students submitted an application plus an essay on the topic of “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving it.” The focus question posed to each student was “How has America advanced the cause of freedom in the rest of the world?”

Five of the eight Good Citizens attended the tea with family members. After they read their essay, each received a wallet card and lapel pin in recognition of the program purpose. The overall winner received a monetary award and all will receive a certificate of achievement at their Spring Awards Day.