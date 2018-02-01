SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Christopher Gordon Taylor, 29, of Hennis Road, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Jan. 22 on a charge of defrauding a drug screening. He was given a $6,000 secured bond and a Feb. 5 court date.

On that date he also faces charges of sell/delivery of a Schedule II drug and two counts of probation violations.

He has a March 7 court date in Forsyth County for the charge of larceny. On April 6 he faces two counts of driving while license revoked, not impaired, in Surry County.

• John Henry Beeson II, 66, of North Wilkesboro, was served an order for arrest Jan. 25 for failure to appear in court the day before. The charges were two counts of failure to comply with residence registration requirements by a sex offender. He was given a $40,000 secured bond and an April 30 court date.

• Aron Joseph Abrams, 23, of Lexington, was served an order for arrest on Old U.S. 601 Jan. 24 for failure to appear in Davidson County court Nov. 17. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Feb. 23 court date in Lexington.

• Jimmy Ray Boyd, 35, of Hillsville, Virginia, was served a criminal summons Jan. 25 on a charge of violating a restraining order. The victim is listed as Lindsay Owen Boyd of Pilot Mountain. He was given a Feb. 23 court date.

• Amanda Taylor Clubb, 43, of Eades Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Jan. 25 for failure to appear in Buncombe County court Nov. 13. She was given a $8,100 secured bond with a court date to come in Asheville.

• Joann Naomi Frazier, 35, of Ford Town Road, Traphill, was served an order for arrest Jan. 26 for failure to appear in court Dec. 12 on a charge of larceny by changing a price tag. She was given a $2,000 secured bond and a March 23 court date.

Also on that date she faces charges of shoplifting by concealing goods, larceny, and three counts of second-degree trespassing.

• Betty Marie Jenkins, 32, of Bluff Park Lane, Dobson, was served a criminal summons Jan. 26 on a charge of larceny (dated June 21) and an order for arrest for failure to appear in court Nov. 4 on charges of speeding and driving while license revoked. She was given a $300 cash bond and a Feb. 14 court date.

• Jacquelyn Brittani Arrington, 28, of Southridge Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest for two counts of failure to appear in court Oct. 31 on charges of violating a release order. She was given an $11,000 secured bond and a March 14 court date.

• Ryan C. Anthony, 34, listed as homeless, was served an order for arrest Jan. 29 on a charge of failure to pay child support. He was given a $1,650 bond and a Feb. 15 court date in Wilkesboro.

• Randall Lynn Wall, 56, of Foy Haynes Lane, Lowgap, was served a warrant Jan. 29 on a charge of larceny, dated Dec. 7. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Feb. 15 court date.