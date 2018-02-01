Carroll County spelling bee champ crowned

St. Paul Elementary School in Cana, Virginia, recently hosted students in grades four through eight who represented their home schools from all over the county as they vied for top spelling been honors.

First place recognition went to repeat winner and current eighth grader Jerico Grantham, son of Charles and Jeanny Grantham of Hillsville, Virginia. Second place was earned by Gracie Tate, a sixth grader who is the daughter of Wayne and Dreama Tate of Hillsville. Both students attend Carroll County Middle School.

Third place honors went to Kara Towe, daughter of Barry and Kristie Towe of Cana. Towe is a fifth grader at St. Paul School.

Other spellers slated for the night’s competition included the following:

– Grade 4 – Jake Burcham, Bowman Ayers, Camden Gillespie, Eli Hendrick, Angel Ludwicsak, Kaley Horton and Madison Smith Pagan;

– Grade 5 – Scarlet Martin, Jaden Edwards, Maiya Caudill, Laurel Sutphin, Logan Garcia and Jenna Sawyers;

– Grade 6 – Quint Leonard, Sarah Alderman and Mason McCraw;

– Grade 7 – Logan Bottomley, Harlee McBride, Aidan Quigley and Jonathan Smith;

– Grade 8 – Caleb Sowers and Andrea Jackson.