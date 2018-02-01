College offers health, wellness challenge

Surry Community College will offer a Fit and Well Challenge course focused on promoting a healthy lifestyle starting in February at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain.

Surry’s Fit and Well Challenge offers an all-encompassing approach to health in order to equip students with all the tools necessary to jumpstart concrete behavioral changes that lead to an improvement in overall health.

Instructor Amber Reid has developed a comprehensive plan complete with lessons that equip students with the educational foundation to make their own informed healthy decisions, individual assessments and consultations with Reid to develop personalized goals and strategies, and instruction on fun, engaging exercise routines based on fitness level. Additionally, students will have the opportunity to visit local fitness facilities to familiarize themselves with the equipment and resources they can access to further commit to a healthier lifestyle.

Reid is well equipped to lead challenge participants toward achieving their health and wellness goals with 10 years of experience teaching curriculum physical education classes at SCC. She has a Bachelor of Science in exercise and sport science – physical education K-12 from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and a master’s degree in health education and promotion from East Carolina University.

“I enjoy helping people reach their goals in exercise and nutrition,” Reid said. “I love any opportunity to share what I’ve learned with others in hopes of helping them to create a healthier version of themselves.”

Two sections of the course will be offered on Tuesdays, Feb. 6 through April 10. Students can choose to attend class from 5 to 7 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Advance registration and payment of $89 are required. Call (336) 386-3618 for more information.